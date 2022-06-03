“You want to control the narrative all the damn time, you’re not doing it, you don’t get to get rid of us” - Stephen A. Smith tells Kevin Durant to get over it after being called out on Twitter, says he reached out to KD

Despite his team being eliminated from the playoffs, Kevin Durant is one of the hottest topics in the NBA right now. Following some recent dustups on social media, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star finds himself in a war of words.

The first altercation came earlier this week when Kevin Durant had a tiny back and forth with former teammate Draymond Green. Then a few days ago, the former MVP got into it with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 First Take @FirstTake



“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” @stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” .@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” https://t.co/XkgDKzFp0l My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat… My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

On 'First Take,' Smith sounded off on how guys like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry negatively impacted the landscape of professional basketball. Kevin Durant did not take this comment lightly and voiced his opinion on Twitter. He feels the national media and their narratives are the problem, not the players themselves.

Story continues below ad

Following this jab from Kevin Durant, Stephen A. Smith went back on ESPN to hash things out. He said he tried to reach out to Durant to discuss the matter, but was unsuccessful. Smith also reiterated that analysts like him are never going anywhere.

"You want to control the narrative all the damn time, you're not doing it. You don't get to get rid of us. We here and we're going to be here. Get over it."

Kevin Durant must accept fact laid out by Stephen A. Smith

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 4

Story continues below ad

Looking at it from both sides, both Durant and Smith make valid points. On the one hand, the media can greatly shape or impact the narrative around a player in a positive or negative light if they so choose. That being said, whether it's good or bad, national analysts will always be around.

This is just a fact that Kevin Durant will have to accept. Dealing with the media is part of what comes with being an NBA superstar. Stephen A. Smith draws in millions of viewers with his takes and vibrant personality, no network is ever going to willingly walk away from someone that brings in that kind of business.

At the end of the day, the best thing for guys like Durant to do is simply ignore what's going on. In his personal case, he has nothing left to prove. No matter what is said on TV or radio, his legacy is cemented as one of the best players of his generation. Durant is a multi-time champion and Finals MVP. Nothing can be said at this point that can take that away from him.

Durant is free to share his thoughts as he so chooses, but he is never going to get the results he's seeking.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far