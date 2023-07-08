It's a known fact that Stephen A. Smith's GOAT will always be Michael Jordan. Smith has made it known for a long time that Jordan is the greatest player he has ever seen. However, he only has one condition to choose someone over the Chicago Bulls legend.

In a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the eccentric ESPN analyst started to give some relationship advice once again. A caller was having second thoughts about her girlfriend because her GOAT is Jordan. Smith had sound advice for him whether or not it was a real serious question from the caller.

"So Noah calls and he has a problem because his woman, the woman he got love for, the woman he wants to be with — his problem with her is that Michael Jordan is the GOAT," Smith said. "First of all, he is the GOAT. And when it comes to GOATs, there is only one excuse a woman in your life that you've loved, that you've invested in, that you've given yourself to, should have as an excuse for labeling somebody other than Michael Jordan the GOAT.

"And that's if she looks at you and she says, 'Baby, you the GOAT.' Now, if she does that, all is forgiven."

Stephen A. Smith has been very vocal about why Michael Jordan remains the greatest ever despite all the things that LeBron James accomplished over the past few years. James became the all-time scoring leader this past season and will likely move into the top 10 of every major category once he retires.

Smith explained on the February 23 episode of First Take why James will never take the No.1 spot from Jordan.

"LeBron has six losses (in the NBA Finals), LeBron didn't show up in one NBA Finals which was against Dallas," Smith said. "This is a time we should be celebrating the Herculean efforts, the greatness, the commitment to excellence, the superb play, the statesmanship, the ambassadorship of all things that are LeBron James. ... But my mind on this specific topic will never change — LeBron James is No. 2 all-time and Michael Jordan is No. 1."

Stephen A. Smith not a fan of Michael Jordan the owner

Charlotte Hornets basketball sale

While Stephen A. Smith considers Michael Jordan the GOAT of basketball, he's been critical of MJ's tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan has not been a really great owner for the Hornets in terms of on-court success.

However, Jordan's investment is about to pay off. He recently agreed to sell his majority stake with the Hornets for a whopping $3 billion. He bought the franchise in 2010 from Robert L. Johnson for just $275 million.

