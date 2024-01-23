Stephen A. Smith slams Kevin Durant pondering his GOAT status citing LeBron James' milestones

Stephen A. Smith addressed Kevin Durant's thoughts on the GOAT conversation and the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP's claim that he should be part of the conversation. The ESPN analyst didn't believe that the Phoenix Suns superstar belonged to this conversation.

Stephen A. Smith talked about what LeBron James, who is part of the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan, has accomplished in his illustrious career and why Kevin Durant is nowhere close to that.

"When you take into account why you're not in that conversation, it doesn't just involve your athleticism, your basketball skills and your ability ... It also includes leadership and your ability to galvanize the troops around you to maximize their potential," Stephen A. Smith initially said in his show (segment starts at 6:11).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, you are getting the most out of them not just yourself. That's how LeBron got Cleveland into the finals in 2007. That's how he got to nine straight NBA Finals. That's what people are comparing you to. That is why you're not in that conversation, fair or unfair."

Kevin Durant explains why he should become part of the GOAT conversation

Kevin Durant recently shared an interesting take on the GOAT conversation. For the time being, LeBron James and Michael Jordan are considered the two greatest players of all-time, with James still playing in the league.

However, Durant, who is in Year 17 in the NBA, believes he should be included in this conversation as well.

"Because I went to the Warriors. Why shouldn't I be in that? That's the question you should ask. Why not? What haven't I done?" Kevin Durant told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, via CBS Sports.

Durant spent the first nine years of his career with the OKC Thunder, but left in the summer of 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. He played in the NBA Finals in three straight years (2017-2019), and won the championship in straight years (2017, 2018).

He left the Warriors in 2019 and joined the Brooklyn Nets, where injuries consistently played spoilsport. Now with the Phoenix Suns, he aims to bring a championship to the franchise alongside fellow stars Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Over his career, Kevin Durant is a two-time champion and Finals MVP, a 13-time All-Star, the 2014 regular-season MVP, member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and has won a total of four gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics and FIBA World Cup.

Durant has appeared in 36 games so far this season, averaging of 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists, on 46.4% shooting from beyond the arc. He has helped the Suns win their past six games and climb to fifth in the West standings with 25 wins and 18 losses.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!