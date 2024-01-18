5 forwards Golden State Warriors are targeting after Pascal Siakam trade

The Golden State Warriors missed out on the Pascal Siakam trade after numerous rumors claimed they were targeting the forward. Luckily for them, the market has a lot of frontcourt depth that they can explore before the trade deadline. There have been rumors that the Warriors are willing to trade Andrew Wiggins this season. Wiggins hasn't been effective for the team in their campaign, so the front office is reportedly ready to make moves.

The Golden State Warriors must now determine which players they should consider in exchange for the former top pick.

Also read: Why is Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz postponed? Reason explored amid GSW assistant coach health scare

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Golden State Warriors are hesitant to trade their young frontcourt

Plenty of trade rumors surround the Golden State Warriors this season. However, sources say the front office isn't willing to include Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in any trade so far.

Expand Tweet

Although there's still a possibility that the duo could get traded, the team has "shown little indication" of doing it. The young duo has gradually improved this year, and this is one of the reasons the organization refuses to trade them.

Kuminga is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists this year. Moody has been stellar as well, with 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Also read: Golden State Warriors coaching staff 2024: Assistant coaches and more explored

#5 Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons is often injured and doesn't offer much on the offensive end. However, Golden State needs size, and Simmons can provide just that.

At 6-foot-10, the Australian guard-forward can play anywhere inside the paint and still be an effective facilitator. The Warriors can also match Simmons' salary with Chris Paul's, who has been on the sidelines since January 7.

#4 Grant Williams

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Getting a versatile player is a requirement for the Warriors this season. Grant Williams could be their guy, as he offers size and excellent shooting. Those skills could help Golden State in its bid to make it back to the postseason.

Williams is shooting 37% from the three this season. That alone should be enough for the Warriors to be sold in trading for him.

#3 Dorian Finney-Smith

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

Dorian Finney-Smith may not be the best option, but he can do almost everything on the basketball court. He's big enough to play the power forward position and skilled enough offensively as a catch-and-shoot player.

Finney-Smith is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league who could fit well with how the Warriors play. Scoring won't be his main responsibility, but he knows when to put up shots when needed.

#2 Kyle Kuzma

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

The Warriors are looking to move on from Wiggins, and they can do just that by initiating another trade with the Washington Wizards. The team can target Kyle Kuzma, who's having the best season of his career.

Expand Tweet

What's worth noting is that Wiggins and Kuz have similar contracts, which would make the deal even easier. The Wizards forward has size and excellent shooting ability to play well with Golden State's stars.

#1 Jerami Grant

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant's good years are being wasted with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers are nowhere near the playoff picture, and he could be more impactful if the Warriors trade for him.

Grant is a versatile frontcourt star who can create his shots. Other than that, he can guard pretty much everyone on the court, making him a better option than Wiggins.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!