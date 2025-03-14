"Stephen A. Smith sneak dissing" - NBA fans mock $100M analyst for retweeting anti-LeBron James post

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith continues prolonging his feud with LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. However, Smith's latest subtle attempt to get back at James triggered widespread mockery from NBA fans.

Drama between Smith and James began during LA's 113-109 overtime home victory over the New York Knicks on March 6. The four-time NBA champion approached Smith courtside and reprimanded him for questioning the career outlook of his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James.

The next day, Smith took a professional approach to dissecting the encounter on ESPN's "First Take." The longtime analyst noted that James confronted him as a "father."

However, on Tuesday, Smith changed his tune and took aim at the 21-time All-Star's method of getting his point across on "Gil's Arena." Smith referred to James' move as "weak" and "some bulls**t."

The same day, Smith shared a clip on X/Twitter from the account @Thetruth8240, featuring ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark's thoughts on the situation.

Clark made the case that James defending his son fueled nepotism claims. He also questioned why the megastar never "ran up on" his longtime detractor Skip Bayless "like that."

On Thursday, Lakers fan @LakeShowYo called attention to Smith's retweet.

"Stephen A. Smith sneak dissing LeBron," the fan wrote.

Afterward, fans urged the newly extended $100 million pundit to move on.

"Just let it go, Stephen A. Smith," @jbondwagon said.

"Dude signs a $100 million contract and decides to fight with a billionaire. He won't win this," @Kingdom_Soldier wrote.

Meanwhile, others teased Smith for getting emasculated by James.

"Stephen A. Smith's manhood is gone. I'm crying. Bron really b**ched him in front of millions," @mobanks13537 wrote.

"Imagine going on a world tour for being held accountable in front of millions for being embarrassingly wrong," @LuckyGio2 said.

"This s**t makes Stephen A. look (like) less of a man. If I pull up on you, man-to-man, don't go saying, 'Why didn't you pull up on such and such?' ... He did nothing, but now he's talking, LOL," @RebelTheCat1 wrote.

"Stephen A. Smith, you're sad as s**t, LMAO," @Dankscop4r_420 said.

Rich Paul says LeBron James has "moved on" from Stephen A. Smith drama

While Stephen A. Smith appears to have lingering resentment from his and LeBron James' run-in, the four-time MVP seemingly doesn't.

During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," James' agent, Rich Paul, downplayed the situation, noting that his client has "moved on."

"Anytime you have media platforms — and there are so many today — and these guys, as much as they critique, sometimes the critique can be felt as if it's a little bit more than that," Paul said (timestamp: 0:49). "... But we've moved on. It was a dust-up, and we've moved on."

Thus, after a week in the spotlight, James and Smith's feud appears to be dying down.

