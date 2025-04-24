Stephen A. Smith teases LeBron James would've faced his 330-pound bodyguard during heated courtside altercation: "I'm always guarded"

Looks like Stephen A. Smith isn't done talking about LA Lakers star LeBron James. On Thursday, as a guest on Speedy Morman's show, he discussed what would have happened if his situation with James had escalated.
Smith was confronted by James when he attended a Lakers game against the New York Knicks in March.
The ESPN analyst sat courtside and was approached by the four-time champion during the middle of the game. The forward had a confrontation with the media member after he criticized his son, Lakers rookie Bronny James. He took matters into his own hands and dealt with it when the personality was in L.A.
While the conversations about Smith's interaction with James have gradually died down, Morman asked what the insider thought would have happened if things got physical between him and the Lakers star.
ESPN's sports host said that plenty of things could've happened, but because his bodyguard is watching out for him, he is sure nothing bad will happen to him.
"He was 10 feet away," Smith said. "So, whatever's going to happen would've had to happen quick. Because that brother right there, that is 330-plus (pounds). That is my bodyguard. ... I really have very little to be worried by."
Smith doubled down on having the best protection:
"Everywhere I go, ESPN knows. Local police, FBI, everything. He's just with me. I'm always guarded because I'm an investment."
Stephen A. Smith said that he won't allow anyone to harm him, even if he's not around his protection. The "First Take" host said he likes his odds if a situation escalates.
Stephen A. Smith gives credit to James and Lakers for their win over the Wolves
The Lakers tied their first-round playoff series 1-1 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic had significant double-doubles in points and rebounds. After Los Angeles' 94-85 victory, Stephen A. Smith credited the team's performance.
First, he criticized Minnesota for constantly going with Julius Randle.
"Everybody and their grandmother knows you're going left. ... He's going left," Smith said. "It's what he does! You can't do that against LeBron James. You can't do that against a JJ Redick-coached team."
Smith said that Minnesota's predictability could end its season.
On Friday, the Lakers will play Game 3 in Minnesota.
