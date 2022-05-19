“You can cancel that dream, we are talking about Kevin Durant here” - Stephen A. Smith there’s no chance that Luka Doncic is a better offensive player than Kevin Durant

This postseason, Luka Doncic has by far been one of the best players across the board. He is posting impressive averages of 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, but he has carried his team all the way to the Western Conference finals.

Doncic is already in the conversation for best player in the league, and now the discussion is going even further. On ESPN's "First Take," the idea that he is the best offensive player in the league right now.

Given his ability to score and facilitate, an argument can be made in favor of Luka Doncic. That being said, Stephen A. Smith was quick to dismiss this notion. In his eyes, there is still a clear answer on who the best offensive talent in the NBA is right now.

"He ain't a better offensive player than Kevin Durant. You can cancel that dream. You stop that nonsense... We are talking about freaking Kevin Durant here."

Since entering the league, Kevin Durant has been a transcendent talent on the offensive side of the floor. This season, he averaged just under 30 points per game, his highest mark since the 2013-14 season. Durant did this while also dishing a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

Is Stephen A. Smith right about Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant?

Both of these players are phenomenal talents, but in this debate, it's hard to go against Stephen A. Smith. Luka Doncic is up there with the best in the NBA right now, but he is not in the same tier as Kevin Durant.

For starters, Kevin Durant is a unicorn in professional basketball. At seven-feet tall with the ability to play like a guard, he is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Because of this, Durant has easily been the best scorer of this generation by a wide margin.

Another thing to look at is efficiency. Luka Doncic might be able to put up big numbers like Durant, but he is not nearly as effective. For his career, Luka Doncic is shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, despite playing in a far larger amount of games, has made 51.8% of his field goals and 38.3% of his threes.

Doncic deserves a ton of praise for what he's done in the playoffs, but it might be time to pump the breaks a little. When it comes to scorers and offensive talent, Kevin Durant will remain atop the mountain until his career is finished.

