"I'm hearing too many things about him off the court" - Stephen A. Smith says he's worried about young Golden State Warriors star, says he's short changing the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have managed to compete now while also adding young talent. They have Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody for the future. One member of the 2022 NBA champions young core has NBA analyst and First Take host Stephen A. Smith worried.

Speaking on First Take, Smith revealed that he has been hearing things about Kuminga's level of discipline and focus. While discussing Kuminga, Smith stated:

"I'm worried about Kuminga. I'm hearing too many things about him off the court, in terms of his head, the level of discipline that he lacks, some of the foolishness. I'm not getting in his personal business, I'm not saying nothing like that. I'm talking attitude, I'm not talking actions."

Smith added:

"I'm saying the attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination to put your head down doing the work. I'm hearing that he's short changing the Warriors in that regard and he got to get his act together because I'm a Jonathan Kuminga fan."

Smith's comments are very alarming considering that Kuminga is a young player that the organization considers a big part of their future plans. Another troubling aspect is that Kuminga is surrounded by great veteran leadership with Golden State. Kuminga is only 19 years old so, if what Smith is hearing is true, he has time to get his act together.

Can the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions?

Maintaining the level of focus that it takes to get through the grind of the season and postseason and coming out on top is a difficult thing to do. It becomes even more difficult to do this in back-to-back seasons. The Golden State Warriors core, however, knows what it takes after repeating in 2017 and 2018.

While several teams around the league should improve, it is difficult to say that the defending champions should not be considered the NBA favorites next season. Despite losing several key contributors from last year's roster, Golden State has replaced them as they always seem to do.

Perhaps the most important addition to the Warriors will be getting Wiseman back from injury. It is easy to forget how talented he is since he has hardly seen the court since being drafted second overall in 2020.

Wiseman has the potential to be a very good player for a long time. If he is able to reach that potential, he will be exactly what this Warriors team needs. He has the ability to be a rim protector and rim runner, while also being able to knock down outside shots.

