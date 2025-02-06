Stephen Curry makes his feelings clear about changing losing ways after Jimmy Butler's blockbuster trade acquisition

Wednesday night was eventful for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Hours after finding out about the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area, the Warriors lost a close encounter 131-128 to the Utah Jazz.

In his postgame comments, Curry spoke about both in the same breath:

"We're finding new ways to lose, which is frustrating," Curry said, as per Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. "But hopefully a new chapter begins now."

In the closing moments of the game, the Warriors failed to protect a two-possession lead. With 57.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Curry converted on a reverse layup to put the Warriors up 126-122. However, with the ball in Utah's hands, Buddy Hield fouled Jordan Clarkson, leading to a pair of made free throws that cut the lead to two.

Moments later, a blocked Draymond Green shot led to a quick Keyonte George three that gave the Jazz a lead they held for the rest of the way. George later stole the ball from Green, denying the Warriors a chance to at least tie the game in the last seven seconds.

Though the loss placed the Warriors (25-25) at .500 yet again, Curry did sound hopeful when talking about what Butler's arrival meant to the team:

"Biggest thing is just, it creates expectations, which I love. I want to be in that kind of environment, whether you get it done or not," Curry said. "That is meaningful basketball that we all love and thrive in. I think we're all going to be up for the challenge."

Insider: Warriors front office opted not to pair up Stephen Curry with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic

Much like the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade earlier this week, the Jimmy Butler trade has dominated chatter on social media. NBA insider Marc Stein added context to this blockbuster deal by identifying two former All-Stars that Curry — who was reportedly the only untouchable Warrior — nearly teamed up with this season:

"League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits," Stein tweeted.

With multiple other pieces like Andrew Wiggins being dealt away in the Butler trade, it's now highly improbable that either LaVine or Vucevic can link up with Curry this season, even if the Warriors front office decided to change its minds.

