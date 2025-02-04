Warriors trade news: Insider reveals Steph Curry and Co. passed on Zach LaVine for "other pursuits" after serious consideration 

The Golden State Warriors were reportedly looking to trade for Zach LaVine before this week's trade deadline. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Golden State was one of the suitors likely to land a deal with the Chicago Bulls. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the organization will try to explore other options before the deadline after LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

"League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits," Stein tweeted on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the Warriors passed up on LaVine, the Bulls have instead sent him to the Sacramento Kings. He was involved in a three-way trade wherein the Kings sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Warriors rumored to pursue LeBron James after Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers shockingly traded star players Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis late Saturday.

While the dust has yet to settle down, it seems that the Golden State Warriors plan on making a blockbuster trade themselves. Rumors suggest that Golden State is likely to pursue LeBron James before the NBA trade deadline on Friday.

According to Jacob Ortiz of Legion Hoops, the Warriors and Lakers getting into trade talks have "major legs."

First, it was reported that LeBron James and Anthony Davis' never-ending request for the Lakers front office to make trades is what fueled the organization to let go of their star center. Now with a 25-year-old Luka Doncic by their side, it seems that LA is preparing to rebuild their team around the Slovenian star.

With that in mind, getting rid of James would be the first step of the rebuilding phase. If the Lakers pull the trigger, James getting sent over to Golden State isn't as farfetched as it seems. LeBron is good friends with Steph Curry, and both players have expressed their interest in playing as NBA teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.