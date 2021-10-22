Stephen Curry names 3 veterans outside of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who could help Golden State Warriors make a title run

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a dream start in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors are up 2-0 after defeating both teams from LA, the Lakers and the Clippers, in their two opening games. The Dubs have been a busy team this offseason. They have acquired multiple veterans who can help them get back into championship contention.

Speaking about Golden State Warriors' championship hopes, Stephen Curry named three veterans who can help the team have a legitimate shot at winning the title in a post-game interview with NBA on TNT's Kenny Smith. Here's what he said:

"You look at Otto Porter Jr. and Bjelica, those two guys who are on minimum contracts, and they have an opportunity to come here and impact winning and re-establish themselves in the league. Training camp was awesome for them, the preseason, the first two games they have made their presence felt."

Curry added:

"That's some veteran experience and presence that we need, that we honestly didn't have last year. With those two guys and hopefully Wiggs (Wiggins) takes that next step being a huge part of what we do on both ends of the floor. I'll tell you those three guys as the veteran presence will help us get to that championship-caliber level."

Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins played a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win their first two games. All three players have a chip on their shoulders after a difficult last few seasons in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson for at least another two months. As a result, the trio of Bjelica, Porter Jr. and Wiggins will have to continue to deliver the goods and help out the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the court.

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors looking as formidable as ever

Golden State Warriors have won both their opening games

The Golden State Warriors are once again looking like strong contenders to win the NBA championship. They haven't made it to the postseason in their last two consecutive seasons. With the way they have started their 2021-22 campaign, that short playoff drought seems likely to come to an end.

Stephen Curry started the season with a triple-double against the LA Lakers and a 40-point game against the LA Clippers under his belt. The two-time MVP seems more motivated than ever to help the franchise that drafted him win their fourth championship under his leadership.

It will be interesting to see how other contending teams now cope with the in-form Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors look a solid unit even though they are still without the services of Klay Thompson.

