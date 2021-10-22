“I’m just appreciative of what it took to get here” - Stephen Curry on being named to the NBA 75 team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was recently named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and the baby-faced assassin was appreciative of his place among the greatest players in basketball.

After dropping 45 points in the Warriors' win over the LA Clippers on Thursday, Curry put his latest achievement into perspective. He said in a postgame interview:

"It's hard to put it into words. Obviously in the middle of my career, even though I have more accomplishments, that's a pretty special acknowledgment. Looking at the names up there, I'm just appreciative of what it took to get here. It's a pretty good feeling."

The stars on the NBA's 75th anniversary team were selected by a select panel of media members, coaches, team executives, current and former players. The final installment of 25 players included big names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard.

A quick recap of Stephen Curry's accomplishments so far across his 13 seasons

Stephen Curry led the league in scoring last year

Stephen Curry is the only unanimous MVP in the history of the NBA. Not only did he win back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016, but he has also won three NBA championships. He won the third title back in 2018.

The 33-year-old won the scoring title last year (his 12th season in the league), averaging 32 points per game. He also finished as one of the top 3 MVP finalists.

Stephen Curry is a seven-time All-Star and has four All-NBA first-team nods. He is currently second on the NBA's all-time three-point field goals made list with 2,842 threes so far. He is on course to surpass Ray Allen, who has 2,973 threes.

Having accumulated a plethora of accolades, the Golden State Warriors superstar is a surefire pick for the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

