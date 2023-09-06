Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha set $50,000,000+ 3-year target for Oakland public school funding initiative

Stephen Curry wants to make sure that when all is said and done, he's remembered as more than just one of the greatest basketball players of all time. In addition to his reputation as arguably the best shooter and the best point guard of all time, Curry wants to be known as a philanthropist.

Curry's Eat, Learn, Play nonprofit focuses on fighting childhood hunger, educating kids and promoting active lifestyles. Together with his wife, Ayesha Curry, the four-time NBA champ has begun to take the next steps in changing his local community.

In an Instagram post, Stephen Curry announced that his Eat, Learn, Play nonprofit has committed to raise and invest $50 million in local schools by 2026.

Alongside the video posted regarding the announcement, Curry wrote:

"After four years, we’re continuing to dream big at Eat, Learn, Play by announcing a commitment to raise and invest $50 million+ in additional support and resources for #Oakland public school students by academic year 2026.

"We’re ready to expand our work with our partners to transform the school experience for a generation of Oakland students. Ayesha Curry and I couldn’t be more excited! Let’s go!"

Looking at Stephen Curry's charity work

Steph Curry has always had a hand in charity work, even going back to his time as a kid. Growing up, the future Hall of Famer volunteered with his father's charity, working to help disadvantaged kids learn computer literacy.

As such, when he grew up, Stephen Curry jumped headfirst into charitable work, founding the Eat, Learn, Play Foundation alongside his wife in 2019. On top of the 15 million meals distributed, the charity also helped feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Curry got the support of Rakuten to help reopen the Garfield Oakland library, which had been closed for a decade. In 2012, Curry went above and beyond, traveling to Tanzania to help distribute anti-malaria medication.

The following season, he donated three mosquito nets for every 3-pointer he made, stating, as quoted by SportsManor:

“As a father, I do everything I can to keep my daughter safe. The parents I met in Nyarugusu do the same, but they need help to protect their children from malaria. That’s why I’m challenging all my fans to get involved and support Nothing But Nets.”

Over the next few years, Curry is poised to continue to make a big impact on the local community with his commitment to Oakland Public Schools.

