Michael Jordan has been known to take matters into his own hands when the situation on the basketball court is critical or desperate. He’s made a legendary career by, more often than not, coming up big on the most nerve-wracking occasions.

Even after retirement, several former players have regaled basketball fans with Jordan stories that are almost unbelievably good. Stephen Jackson recalls one such example that made Jordan’s legend grow even bigger after he hung up his jersey.

Here’s Jackson during his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast:

"We got our a** beat by somebody. He came into the locker room after the game, just going off on us like, 'We need to get our s**t together.'

He continued:

"This was in 2010. Whatever he had on, he came out there [to practice]. Whoever Gerald Wallace was guarding at three, he kicked him out and got on that spot and played with the second team. ... He scored a couple of points, to the point he talked so much s**t."

He added:

"Afterwards, he grabbed the ball and dunked it on the way out. Yeah, true story. Ask anybody on my Charlotte team. He came in and bust our a**. I’m a real one, this what I told myself when I got home, ‘That’s why he the goat.’”

Hornets Coverage @hornetscoverage Stephen Jackson tells a story about how a 47-year old Michael Jordan went off on him and his Charlotte Bobcat teammates after a loss and came into practice the next day and beat the startling lineup with backups:



"I told myself, “That's why he's the GOAT.” Stephen Jackson tells a story about how a 47-year old Michael Jordan went off on him and his Charlotte Bobcat teammates after a loss and came into practice the next day and beat the startling lineup with backups:"I told myself, “That's why he's the GOAT.” https://t.co/kblKU1RUDJ

Michael Jordan was already a minority owner and took control of basketball operations for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. By 2010, he already had controlling rights to the team and was ever-present in games and some practices.

Stephen Jackson, 21.1 PPG, was the leading scorer of the 2010 Bobcats that made the postseason. They finished seventh in the East with a 44-38 record. Despite making the playoffs, there were also times when they were completely dismantled by their opponents.

Michael Jordan was already 47 years old when this happened and had retired from pro basketball seven years ago. Although he had hung up his sneakers already, he apparently still had that impact to make his team better.

Michael Jordan forced Stephen Jackson, Gerald Wallace, and the Charlotte Bobcats to take off their Jordans

When pissed off, Michael Jordan can be very unpleasant to deal with. Once upon a time, he punched Steve Kerr in the face during a Chicago Bulls practice.

Here’s what Stephen Jackson had to say when an irate Jordan faced them in practice:

"He came into practice the next day. 'Think y’all did something?' Talking about all his accolades, 'Take my shoes off!' He wasn’t just talking to me ‘cause everybody had his shoes on."

He added:

"He was directing it to me and Gerald Wallace ‘cause we the leaders of the team. He going off on us to the point he gets on the second team and practices. And we lose!!!"

A near 50-year-old MJ went off on the Bobcats, told the players to get their Jordans off, and then beat the starters in practice. Michael Jordan took a no-holds-barred approach to basketball even long after his retirement.

That he could do what he did to the Bobcats was just one of the reasons why he’s considered by many to be the GOAT.

Poll : 0 votes