Stephon Castle's mother beams with pride, pens heartfelt message to celebrate Spurs rookie's All-Star success: " Son you absolutely dominated"

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 17, 2025 06:19 GMT
2025 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Game - Source: Getty
Stephon Castle's mother, Quannette, had a heartfelt message for the San Antonio Spurs rookie's success in his maiden NBA All-Star weekend. The guard won MVP of the Rising Star's Challenge and later followed it up with an impressive outing in the Dunk Challenge.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Quannette penned a proud note to her son highlighting his achievements on all three days of the All-Star Weekend.

I’m extremely proud of my guy…RISING STAR MVP….," she wrote. "Hands down 5 STAR in the dunk contests.. yall seen it…. AND WILL PLAY IN HIS FIRST ALLSTAR GAME ON SUNDAY NIGHT… SUNDAY NIGHT..
"THANK YOU GOD FOR YOUR CONTINUED BLESSINGS… WHAT GOD GOT FOR YOU NOBODY I MEAN NOBODY… Son you absolutely DOMINATED this weekend… In my humble opinion IYKYK… Keep stacking & stacking the days..literally."
On Friday night, the Spurs rookie won the Rising Stars MVP by propping up 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He finished as the runner-up of the Dunk Contest behind Mac McClung. His performances garnered attention, with NBA stars reacting to his impressive weekend.

Anthony Edwards dishes out props for Stephon Castle during All-Star Weekend

It wasn't just Quannette who lavished praise on the young guard. Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had some flowers for Stephon Castle as well for his solid three-day run.

"I enjoyed watching Stephon Castle. He's from Atlanta, Georgia. Roots. Home roots. And I like the way he plays, I like the excitement he brings. His potential is scary. ... If his work ethic is how I think it is, his potential is unlimited."
It has been a good start for Castle in his maiden season with the Spurs. The rookie initially came off the bench as a backup guard for veteran Chris Paul before becoming a starter after a string of injuries dented San Antonio.

The Spurs swung for a massive name in De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline. While their new acquisition and Victor Wembanyama will be tasked to lead the Spurs to the playoffs, Stephon Castle's responsibilities to be a key part of the second unit increase as well.

At the time of writing, the rookie is averaging 12.9 points on 42% shooting from the field, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 51 games this season. The Spurs hold a 23-29 record and return to action on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.

Edited by Ruth John S
