"Steve Ballmer is gonna pay for his fine" - Tyronn Lue fined $35,000 for criticizing referees have NBA fans triggered

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was issued a fine by the league after he went on a rant following his ejection in their 130-125 win against the Golden State Warriors. After Mason Plumlee got physical with Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, the Clippers center immediately got a flagrant 1 foul.

Lue wasn't a fan of the call and some Warriors players stood up for their teammate and went after Plumlee. Things escalated quickly and the Clippers' coach was issued his second technical foul during the scuffle, which resulted in him being ejected.

The head coach wasn't happy with the call and argued with the officials for getting his second technical foul. Lue continued to express his disappointment with the officials outside the court and accused them of cheating in the game. After this, he was issued a $35,000 fine by the NBA for "public criticism of officiating and questioning the integrity of officials."

Fans quickly shared their thoughts, some siding with the Clippers head coach. Here are some of what the fans had to say about it.

"Steve Ballmer is gonna pay for he’s fine," a fan commented.

Tyronn Lue claims referees were "cheating"

Tyronn Lue's rants against the officials weren't new, as he isn't the first head coach to be fined for criticizing officials. However, looking at Lue's energy as he blasted the referees, it seemed he had always kept it to himself.

While ejected from the game, he kept screaming about how the referees were cheating.

"Where the refs at now? Cheating! That's all they be doing. Where they at now?" Lue yelled after the Clippers' win.

That wasn't all. He also looked for one of the officials as he said he "wanted to kick him."

"Where James [Williams] at, the referee? I wanna kick him in the mouth."

After getting issued a fine, Lue has not released a statement. As the All-Star Weekend approaches, it could take some time until the head coach comments the fine.

