"Steve Ballmer has never been under .500" - Adrian Wojnarowski lays down package Clippers are willing to offer for James Harden

NBA star James Harden is once again surrounded by drama after he made it clear that he refuses to play for Daryl Morey. There aren't a lot of teams that want to acquire the disgruntled star from the Philadelphia 76ers. Currently, the LA Clippers are the only team seriously pursuing a trade for Harden.

The NBA Countdown crew discussed the situation and according to reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers would like to acquire the star guard soon.

"The Clippers would like to get a deal done sooner than later, they also don't want to raise their offer given they're the only team that is bidding on [James Harden]."

Woj then details the assets the Clippers have offered the 76ers in exchange for the former league MVP.

"They've offered Philly more than anybody else has, a first-round pick, a pick swap expiring contracts," he said. "What the Clippers are trying to do right now is essentially saying to Daryl Morey, 'Okay you don't believe that our 2028 unprotected first has enough value.' They're going around to other teams to see if that '28 pick and or a pick swap gets them maybe multiple picks. So if you're a team that is either the teams that are interested in this conversation, teams who have lots of picks and say, 'Okay, we'll give you two protected picks for that chance in 2028 where we think you might be really bad.'"

Woj also details why Daryl Morey might not be willing to trade James Harden for draft picks to the LA Clippers.

"Where Daryl Morey's looking at the Clippers and saying 'Steve Balmer's never been under .500, they will figure out a way to have a competitive team, that may not be a great pick.'"

Currently, it seems like the Clippers are not close to making a deal that is good enough to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers but they are actively looking for a way to get the deal done.

James Harden's brief history with the Philadelphia 76ers

Harden calls Daryl Morey a liar

After a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets that lasted from 2021-22, James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The package sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Nets.

He assumed the point guard role and was an effective partner with Joel Embiid. The duo led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

Harden, who had a player option on his contract, picked up the option to remain with the 76ers but eventually requested a trade. Later on, Harden publicly criticized Daryl Morey, calling him a liar and saying that he would never play for an organization with Morey in it. Well, it remains to be seen if he goes back on his word and features for the 76ers.