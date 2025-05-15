Steve Kerr and Chris Finch concede Warriors chances if Steph Curry wasn't injured - "Had a shot"

The Golden State Warriors' 2024-2025 playoff run ended with a 121-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors’ exit was severely impacted by Stephen Curry's absence due to a hamstring injury. A situation that was acknowledged by Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

“I know we had a shot. I know we could’ve gone the distance,” Steve Kerr said per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, in his postgame press conference, also acknowledged the role Curry’s absence played.

“was a tremendous loss for Golden State no doubt, tremendous loss for the series and I’m sure it would have been quite different had Steph been able play. But our guys took care of business and that’s not something we’ve always done.”

Curry’s hamstring injury was sustained in the second quarter of Game 1. He played only 13 minutes throughout the series as the Warriors struggled to score and maintain consistency without their star player, averaging 104 points per 100 possessions during his absence.

The Dubs also shot only 34% from 3-point range in the postseason, hampering their playoff performance. Despite being a mid-season acquisition, Butler wasn't able to fill the void left by Curry's absence, averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, played exceptionally well, as Anthony Edwards led the team with 22 points and 12 assists in Game 5. Rudy Gobert contributed 17 points, while Mike Conley added 16 points and 8 assists.

The Wolves' victory marked their second consecutive year advancing to the Western Conference Finals. They’ll face either the Denver Nuggets or the OKC Thunder, with the Thunder leading the series 3-2 heading into Game 6.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr defends Jimmy Butler after playoff exit

Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended Jimmy Butler after he incurred the wrath of fans for his quiet performance in the Golden State playoff game against the Timberwolves.

"Jimmy changed our season," Kerr said. "Flipped everything for us, gave us a chance. We became one of the best teams in the league."

Despite having a poor semifinal output, Butler played a crucial role in the Warriors' road to the postseason. Joining the Dubs from the Miami Heat in the midseason trade, Golden State went 23-8 with Butler, and he helped eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament by recording 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

