Steve Kerr confirms Steph Curry and Golden State veterans to play in back-to-back after loss vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors have one of the oldest cores in the league. However, according to coach Steve Kerr, the team has no plans to rest its veterans during the second night of its upcoming back-to-back.

Following Golden State's 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Kerr was asked whether he would play his vets on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons. He gave a short but direct response:

“Yeah. Yeah,” Kerr said.

Longtime Warriors stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all aged 33 to 35. Meanwhile, newly acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul is 38. All four players have extensive mileage on their bodies from both the regular season and the playoffs. So, naturally, many expected their minutes to be managed this season.

However, it looks like Warriors fans can expect all four players to suit up on Monday night, barring any injuries.

Steve Kerr says Golden State is still experimenting with its frontcourt rotation

During his postgame interview on Sunday, Kerr was also asked about the status of Golden State’s frontcourt rotation.

Warriors starting center Kevon Looney has played a total of just 26 minutes over the past two games. However, according to Kerr, the Warriors are just experimenting with different lineups, as they have a very deep team:

“It’s still so early in the season, you know, we have such a deep team, we’re trying a lot of different things, we’re playing a lot of people,” Kerr said.

Kerr added that the Warriors are already familiar with Kevon Looney, so they are trying to give other guys opportunities to prove themselves. He also said that the team is still ramping up Green’s minutes following his ankle injury that cost him the first two games of the season.

According to Kerr, the Warriors’ rotation will likely continue to be fluid moving forward:

“So, Loon hasn’t played a ton the last two games, but we know exactly what we have in Loon, and we’re trying to get Draymond back minutes and conditioning wise,” Kerr said.

“So, I think we’re good. We have a lot of options, but we also have a lot to sort through, and every night is gonna be a little bit different here early in the season.”

The Warriors (5-2) next play on the road against the Detroit Pistons (2-5) on Monday.