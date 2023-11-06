Watch: Draymond Green gets kicked in the nuts by Jarrett Allen in Warriors-Cavaliers clash

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green took a hard shot to the groin area during the Warriors’ 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Early in the first quarter, Green went up for a rebound and was kicked directly in the groin by Cavs center Jarrett Allen. The kick sent Green straight to the ground, where he appeared to be in excruciating pain.

Green has been known to take similar cheap shots at his opponents throughout his 12-year career. This includes in the 2016 NBA playoffs when Green kneed then-OKC Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Green followed that up by kicking Adams in the groin in Game 3. The incident resulted in him receiving a Flagrant 2 foul as well as a $25,000 fine.

Then in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Green infamously punched then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James in the groin. This resulted in Green being suspended for Game 5.

Green’s antics over the years have led to compilation videos of him “kicking people in the nuts” and compilations of his other “dirty plays.”

So, despite him receiving a tough blow on Sunday, few felt bad for the veteran. Instead, many said that Green was just receiving “karma” or “a taste of his own medicine:”

Draymond Green says Warriors’ chemistry has improved this season

Despite their loss on Sunday, The Warriors have still been among the top teams in the league to start this season (5-2). This comes after the team struggled with chemistry issues last season en route to its 44-38 finish (sixth in the West).

According to Draymond Green, a lot of Golden State's early-season success can be attributed to its improved chemistry:

“Last year we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes. But chemistry has been a strong suit here,” Green said on Wednesday.

“This year, you see the joy on guys' faces when they come into the building. You’ve got guys staying over two or three hours after just sitting around talking, getting here two or three hours early just to be here. You start to see that and you’re like, ‘Okay, this is a group that likes being together.’”

A lot of Golden State's chemistry issues last season reportedly stemmed from Green’s training camp altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole. However, Poole was shipped to the Washington Wizards during the offseason for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

So, it appears that the Warriors are all on the same page this season and could be poised for a strong year.

