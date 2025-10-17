Steve Kerr details secret to his and Steph Curry’s decade-long success with Tom Brady - Bill Belichick and Michael Jordan - Phil Jackson comparisons

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry's partnership has been considered one of the most fruitful player-coach relationships in basketball, having won four NBA championships and fueling the Golden State Warriors' dynasty that dominated the league for most of the 2010s.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of ESPN, Kerr revealed the secret behind their success, which has also been a common denominator among other great former player-coach partnerships.

"There's a reason [Tom] Brady and [Bill] Belichick worked. There's a reason Phil and Michael worked. It has to click," Kerr said, before pointing out that mutual respect between him and Curry have allowed them to achieve great things together.

"There has to be a mutual respect and there has to be a fierce, competitive desire. Passion for the job. Passion for winning. When all is said and done, it might be the most proud thing that exists. The most proud dynamic of my career will be a collaboration with Steph."

Curry first won an NBA title in 2015, during Kerr's first-ever season as head coach of the Warriors. They reached the next four NBA Finals, winning two championships in 2017 and 2018.

They again rekindled their dynasty in 2022 when Curry led the Warriors to a title after taking down the Boston Celtics.

With four rings, Kerr has the sixth-most NBA titles in history. He still has a chance to add to their collection, as the two remain poised for contention in the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season.

Steph Curry does not want any other coach except Steve Kerr

In the same interview with ESPN, Curry expressed his desire to retire with Kerr as his head coach in Golden State. According to the Warriors, he feels that their partnership deserved to endure time in the NBA.

"I don't want to," Curry said on if he would like to play for another coach in the remainder of his NBA career. "We deserve that, I feel. Things change in this league. We can only control so much. But I think we're in a very unique situation that we deserve the opportunity [to ride it out]."

Curry is on the final two years of his current contract with the Warriors, while Kerr only has one season left in his deal.

The two are expected to open another chapter in their storied careers this season as they hope to snag their fifth championship, along with veterans Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford.

