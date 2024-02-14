Steve Kerr lists Golden State Warriors' demands from Klay Thompson ahead of impending free agency

Klay Thompson has arguably never been the same since suffering from back-to-back season-ending injuries on their trip to the NBA Finals in 2019. Although Thompson has been available since recovering from it, he's slowly regressed as he's aged and his future with the Golden State Warriors isn't a guarantee anymore.

The Warriors front office and Thompson haven't reached an agreement on a potential contract extension yet. Both parties have seemingly become stagnant in communicating about a new deal. Meanwhile, the four-time champion has gradually declined in his production on the floor, which hasn't been helpful for the team.

Head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on what's going on with Thompson. He recognized the hardship that the other half of the Splash Brothers has undergone, which has heavily affected his composure on the court this season:

"Klay is starting to reconcile everything that's happened...He's had a hard time these last couple years," Kerr said.

Despite this, Kerr believes that Thompson should be able to accept change, especially now that he's in the later stages of his career. Accepting a new role for the team could benefit his quest to stay with the Warriors and help the front office negotiate a team-friendly contract soon:

"Part of being effective later in your career is embracing and accepting those changes."

Thompson's numbers aren't significantly terrible. However, he hasn't been a positive force for the Warriors. The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while making 37% of his shots from 3.

In his last 10 games, Thompson hasn't been a reliable offensive weapon. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard has registered 15.4 points, three rebounds and two assists. His 3s haven't been reliable either, only making 31% of his 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson open to a reduced role to help get a new deal with Warriors

Father Time is unbeaten. But in Klay Thompson's case, the injuries that he's sustained have held him back even further from being his former self. Now, he's at the crossroads of his career on what the next step should be. He has the desire to stay and end his career with Golden State, but there is belief that the star is seeking a max contract extension.

However, the Warriors have the biggest payroll in the league right now and it would be impossible to sign Thompson to a max deal. Fortunately for fans, there's a positive sign that the shooter can still stay with the team. The two-time All-NBA player was asked recently if he's alright with playing a reduced role:

"Yeah, there's nothing wrong with that," Thompson answered.

With a reduced role comes a more team-friendly contract. Fans will be hoping an agreement between the two parties will be done soon.

