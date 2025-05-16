Steve Kerr makes major claim about Jonathan Kuminga's future role on Warriors

One of the biggest concerns for the Golden State Warriors this summer is the future of Jonathan Kuminga. With an expiring deal, he's set to be a restricted free agent this summer. Additionally, the Warriors might not have the luxury to offer him a desirable contract since he increased his value during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
During the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fourth-year player stood out. All-Star guard Steph Curry got hurt in Game 1 and never returned to the lineup. This gave Kuminga a chance to shine and averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds on 38.9 percent from the field from Games 2 to 5.
But the Warriors are in a pickle with his contract situation. Kuminga could attract a four-year deal around the ballpark of $100 to $120 million. Golden State wouldn't be able to afford that since they have three players on $139.6 million for next season.
With that, the possibility of Kuminga leaving the team that drafted him could happen this offseason. However, the Warriors are still optimistic that he'll return for next season.
On Friday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about the young forward's role if he returns for the 2025-26 season.
“If JK comes back, we will for sure spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond, Steph,” Kerr said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “To me, that would be a no-brainer. We didn’t have that luxury this year.
“If JK comes back next year, we have to look at that, for sure.”
Jonathan Kuminga was limited to 47 games this season and averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He had a sprained ankle and missed 31 games. Before his injury, however, he was aggressive and averaged 19.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.5 apg in 17 games.
Steph Curry talked about Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team
Steph Curry has seen Jonathan Kuminga's growth. With a significant decision to happen in the summer, the four-time champion reflected on Kuminga's future with the organization.
“I hope the future’s bright for him, whether it’s here, whether it’s wherever, knowing that he’s a guy in this league that can continue to, you know, climb that ladder on his own pace,” Curry said.
There have been reports that reveal what the future for Kuminga could look like. The Warriors and the player are looking for sign-and-trade options for next summer. The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson confirmed the report on Thursday.
Over his four years in Golden State, Kuminga has averaged 12.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 1.8 apg.
