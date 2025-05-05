Steve Kerr makes resounding Steph Curry statement after Warriors' Game 7 win

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was left in awe of Steph Curry's extraordinary brilliance and unwavering commitment following the 103-89 Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The win propelled the Warriors into the second round of the playoffs, but Curry’s relentless drive stole the spotlight.

Kerr heaped praise on his star point guard, emphasizing how Curry’s dedication to the game remains unmatched even after achieving virtually every accolade possible. The coach admitted getting blown away by the two-time MVP’s tireless work ethic and refusal to ever settle, calling it a testament to his greatness.

"I’m blown away by Steph’s competitive fight," coach Kerr said (as per Ohm Youngmisuk). "He has four rings. A gold medal. He has nothing to prove and yet he is going to come in every single night with something to prove. Draymond and Jimmy too."

Expand Tweet

It was a tale of two halves for Steph Curry in Game 7. The first saw the Warriors’ star struggle to find his rhythm, with shots consistently rimming out and just three points to his name by halftime. But true to his reputation, the two-time MVP rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Curry delivered a clutch performance in the second half, making pivotal plays throughout the third and fourth quarters. He finished with 22 points on an efficient 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Apart from his scoring, Curry filled up the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 45:30 minutes.

Steph Curry's dominance over Rockets in playoffs

Steph Curry has long been a nightmare for the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs, consistently crushing their postseason hopes over the past decade. The Warriors superstar has faced the Rockets in five playoff series and come out on top every time.

Leading Golden State from the front, Curry has been instrumental in its dominance, including three Game 7 victories on Houston’s home court. Time and again, he has been the face of the Rockets' heartbreak.

