Steve Kerr provides blunt assessment of Steph Curry's nightmarish game against Rockets

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry had a nightmarish offensive outing during Sunday's 106-96 home loss to the Houston Rockets. Following the forgettable performance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave the two-time MVP a pass while praising Houston's suffocating defense.

Ad

Curry finished with three points, two rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers, shooting 1-for-10 (10%) across 33 minutes. His lone field goal came on a deep 3-pointer to close the opening half, with him going scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting after halftime.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 11-time All-Star struggled to overcome Rockets wing Amen Thompson's relentless defensive pressure, resulting in his second-lowest scoring effort of the season. This came after Curry averaged a whopping 41.7 points per game over his previous three outings entering Sunday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nevertheless, Kerr was seemingly unfazed by his superstar's subpar showing, chalking it up to an off night against an elite defense.

"This is the NBA season. You go through 82 games, and there are just games where you don't have it — every player, no matter how good you are," Kerr said postgame. "So, Steph didn't have it tonight. They did a great job defensively."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Golden State's loss ended its five-game winning streak and dropped it to sixth in the Western Conference (46-32) with four games remaining. Curry and Co.'s next opportunity to get back on track comes on Tuesday when they visit the struggling Phoenix Suns (35-43).

Jimmy Butler attributes Steph Curry's poor shooting night against Houston to uncalled fouls

While Steve Kerr credited the Rockets' defense during his postgame interview, Steph Curry's co-star, Jimmy Butler, seemingly took exception to their aggressive approach.

Ad

According to Butler, Houston got away with numerous fouls on Curry, contributing to his rough evening. However, he noted that the four-time NBA champion has grown accustomed to impartial treatment from officials.

"They did a good job of whatever you want to call it," Butler said as he smiled and shrugged his shoulders. "... I've never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, I think that's astounding, but — it's crazy to say — I think he's used it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curry didn't attempt a single free throw, a rare occurrence for the 16-year veteran, who shot 25 free throws over his previous three games.

Thus, Curry could be motivated for redemption on Tuesday against a Phoenix squad enduring a six-game losing streak.

Also Read: "He should be up there with LeBron and Jordan" - Sue Bird reacts to Magic star claiming Steph Curry as NBA’s most underrated player

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tristan Rawcliffe Tristan Rawcliffe is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda. Basketball has been Tristan's lifelong passion since age 11, and hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Tristan's loyalty lies with the Toronto Raptors.



He is a big fan of Nikola Jokic for his fundamental playstyle and Scottie Barnes for his versatility and potential. Tristan credits Nick Nurse for leading the Raptors to their first championship in 2019 and he holds Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs as his favorite NBA moment.



Tristan is an all-around stats enthusiast and excels with statistical research skills to enrich his articles with compelling data and facts.



When he's not writing about basketball, Tristan enjoys spending time with family, playing sports and board games, swimming with his six-year-old son and traveling around Davao. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.