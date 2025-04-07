Steve Kerr provides blunt assessment of Steph Curry's nightmarish game against Rockets

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry had a nightmarish offensive outing during Sunday's 106-96 home loss to the Houston Rockets. Following the forgettable performance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave the two-time MVP a pass while praising Houston's suffocating defense.
Curry finished with three points, two rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers, shooting 1-for-10 (10%) across 33 minutes. His lone field goal came on a deep 3-pointer to close the opening half, with him going scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting after halftime.
The 11-time All-Star struggled to overcome Rockets wing Amen Thompson's relentless defensive pressure, resulting in his second-lowest scoring effort of the season. This came after Curry averaged a whopping 41.7 points per game over his previous three outings entering Sunday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Nevertheless, Kerr was seemingly unfazed by his superstar's subpar showing, chalking it up to an off night against an elite defense.
"This is the NBA season. You go through 82 games, and there are just games where you don't have it — every player, no matter how good you are," Kerr said postgame. "So, Steph didn't have it tonight. They did a great job defensively."
Golden State's loss ended its five-game winning streak and dropped it to sixth in the Western Conference (46-32) with four games remaining. Curry and Co.'s next opportunity to get back on track comes on Tuesday when they visit the struggling Phoenix Suns (35-43).
Jimmy Butler attributes Steph Curry's poor shooting night against Houston to uncalled fouls
While Steve Kerr credited the Rockets' defense during his postgame interview, Steph Curry's co-star, Jimmy Butler, seemingly took exception to their aggressive approach.
According to Butler, Houston got away with numerous fouls on Curry, contributing to his rough evening. However, he noted that the four-time NBA champion has grown accustomed to impartial treatment from officials.
"They did a good job of whatever you want to call it," Butler said as he smiled and shrugged his shoulders. "... I've never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, I think that's astounding, but — it's crazy to say — I think he's used it."
Curry didn't attempt a single free throw, a rare occurrence for the 16-year veteran, who shot 25 free throws over his previous three games.
Thus, Curry could be motivated for redemption on Tuesday against a Phoenix squad enduring a six-game losing streak.
Also Read: "He should be up there with LeBron and Jordan" - Sue Bird reacts to Magic star claiming Steph Curry as NBA’s most underrated player
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.