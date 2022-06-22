“He’s heard it over the years… The last 2 titles were all about KD” - Steve Kerr says Steph Curry used the finals MVP as motivation this post season, says great players like him use any perceived slider as motivation

While Steph Curry has seen great success over the course of the Warriors dynasty, one thing has always eluded him. Despite being the face of the franchise and arguably the best player on the team, the sharpshooting guard never secured Finals MVP honors.

That all chaged for Steph Curry following Golden State's finals victory over the Boston Celtics. After averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 43.7% from three, he finally secured the accolade that escaped him for so long. In just one year, Curry was named All-Star Game MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, and Finals MVP.

With some time to breathe now that the season is wrapped up, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was recently a guest on 'The Lowe Post' podcast. While discussing the championship victory, Kerr talked about how Steph Curry used never winning Finals MVP as motivation heading into the series with Boston.

"I think for Steph he's heard it over the years that he's never won Finals MVP and the last two titles were all about KD and the first one Andre got MVP. But as the great players are always looking for what's next and they're looking for another challenge and they're looking for anything to motivate themselves and I think steph used that as motivation this year for sure."

NBA @NBA



: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM Steph Curry put the finishing touches on his amazing #NBAFinals series with a 34-point Game 6 to claim his 4th Championship and 1st Bill Russell Trophy as #NBAFinals MVP! @StephenCurry30 : 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM Steph Curry put the finishing touches on his amazing #NBAFinals series with a 34-point Game 6 to claim his 4th Championship and 1st Bill Russell Trophy as #NBAFinals MVP!@StephenCurry30: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM https://t.co/0mcZcyDgpo

Steph Curry now has no blemishes on his resume

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6, Warriors-Celtics

In the NBA, narratives are everything when it comes to debating the game's best. Many felt Steph Curry had a lot riding on these finals, and he delivered in a big way.

Now that he can check Finals MVP off the list, Steph Curry has a complete resume. Along with being the face of a dynasty, he is a two-time MVP, four-time champion, eight-time All-Star, and eight-time All-NBA.

On top of his long list of accolades, Curry is also going to go down as the greatest shooter of all time and someone who single-handedly revolutionized the game at the professional level.

Since the Warriors won the title, countless debates have ensued about where Curry ranks in history now. After his performance, some are ready to put him in the conversation as one of the ten greatest ever to step foot in the NBA.

Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex Steph curry is a top ten NBA player of all time and it’s not really debatable Steph curry is a top ten NBA player of all time and it’s not really debatable

At this point, nothing can be taken away from Steph Curry. He proved that he can carry the Warriors to the title without superstar teammates, and elevated his game to be honored with Finals MVP. There is no denying he deserves consideration in top-ten debates from here on out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far