"Steve Nash in Brooklyn vibes" - NBA fans in shambles as Lakers plan to hire JJ Redick as coach, per report

NBA fans were left in shambles after the latest reports of JJ Redick being the frontrunner of the LA Lakers. Shams Charania for The Athletic reported that Redick almost has a deal with the Lakers as the team's next coach.

Redick had been reportedly one of the candidates for the job.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the frontrunner for franchise’s next head coach, league and industry sources say," Charania tweeted on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Redick has never coached a team before. The fans on X were in total disorder with the report. Some said that Redick wasn't a good candidate. Some equated the hiring with Steve Nash's hiring with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Only worse thing they can do is draft Bronny," another fan wrote.

Alluding to Darvin Ham being fired by the team and the wider narrative that Ham was made the scapegoat for the team's relative failure this season, some fans said that Redick's condition would be the same.

"Can’t wait for JJ and LBJ staring at each other across their podcast table while an advertisement for FanDuel plays after a loss to the Spurs. Classic," a fan wrote.

"How long until Laker fans threaten his life?" another fan wrote.

"Next scapegoat," another fan wrote.

However, some said that Redick was an excellent choice.

"Anyone who watches JJ’s podcast knows how great of a coach he would be, he understands the game at a level no one else does," a fan wrote.

"The Lakers are winning the championship," another fan wrote.

Can JJ Redick lead Lakers to a successful 2024-25 season?

There is no second opinion that JJ Redick is one of the best basketball minds in the league. Most who follow Redick's and LeBron James' podcast, "Mind The Game," would say that he has a knack for teaching basketball while rendering his genius mind in the open.

The Lakers had a ton of talent last season. However, after going 47-35 in the regular season, they fell in the first round to the defending champion Denver Nuggets, the team that swept them in the 2023 Western Conference finals. The players also had difficulty understanding and getting around their changing roles.

Redick should bring a fresh perspective to the roster and the approach of the team if he is hired. He has earned a lot of respect from NBA players and maintains a good deal of camaraderie with players.

As far as his understanding of basketball is concerned, his knowledge is as good as anybody's. More importantly, Redick commands a great deal of respect from Lakers superstar LeBron James. It would be easy for Redick to have James on the same page.

However, on the flip side, Redick has never coached in the NBA. His inexperience in coaching can pose some early hurdles for the team.