"Steve Nash would be a good fit"- NBA Insider believes former Brooklyn Nets coach could be in line for Toronto Raptors coaching job

Steve Nash could return to coach in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors. The former two-time MVP was fired by the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the season but could return to the bench for another team.

Nash is reportedly one of the finalists for the job that used to belong to Nick Nurse. NBA insider Doug Smith had this to say about “Nashty” potentially leading the Raps:

“Steve Nash would be a good fit and may thrive under a more stable management and roster situation than he had to deal with in a tumultuous tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Nash was a first-time head coach when he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He was pried by the Nets from the Golden State Warriors, where he served as a part-time consultant starting in 2015.

On September 3, 2020, the Nets introduced the former superstar point guard as their new head coach, replacing Jacque Vaughn who held the interim title. Vaughn was elevated after Kenny Atkinson stepped down from head-coaching duties on March 7, 2020.

Steve Nash had a 94-67 record with the Brooklyn Nets before he was fired. Nash’s tenure with the Nets was dominated by off-court issues involving Kyrie Irving and later James Harden.

After the Boston Celtics swept Brooklyn in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, Kevin Durant reportedly asked Nets owner Joe Tsai to fire Nash. Tsai refused to accommodate Durant, which only made things more difficult for everyone concerned.

When KD re-committed to the Nets, he also changed his tone on Nash. It didn’t take long, however, for the Phoenix Suns legend to be in the hot seat. Brooklyn’s 2-5 start meant he was going to be the sacrificial lamb.

Some analysts commented that Steve Nash’s personality wasn’t the best to handle Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden and then Ben Simmons. Toronto’s superstars such as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet don’t have the same excess baggage as KD, Irving and Harden. He may indeed thrive with the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors could look vastly different next season

The Toronto Raptors, after failing to make the playoffs, are looking to make some changes. They already fired Nick Nurse and lost Adrian Griffin, who will reportedly become the Milwaukee Bucks' new head coach.

Toronto could also look different when it comes to the players. Fred VanVleet has a player option for the 2023-24 season. He has until June 15, 2023, to make a decision. “FVV” could hit the open market and leave the Raptors.

Whoever will replace Nurse could be in for a rebuilding job. The Toronto Raptors could also decide to trade All-Starr Pascal Siakam, who will be playing the final year of his contract next season. Siakam is Toronto’s most attractive trade chip and the team could use him to upgrade.

Like Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are also names to watch out for. Trent Jr. has a player option for next season while Anunoby can also opt out of his deal heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

The Toronto Raptors front office may have a better understanding of who they choose to retain or trade once the new head coach is hired.

Steve Nash, if hired, could be looking at a significantly different Toronto Raptors team next season.

