Steven Adams Injury Update: Latest update on Memphis Grizzlies' center after being sidelined for 2023-24 NBA season

Steven Adams underwent a season-ending surgery to address his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury on Wednesday. Initially, the Memphis Grizzlies center had attempted a non-operative rehabilitation approach, but it proved unsuccessful, leading to the decision for surgical intervention.

The surgery went well for the big man, and he posted a photo on his Instagram after the procedure, sporting a big smile. He wrote a short message in its caption:

“Appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. 🙏🙏🙏 Gratitude ❤️”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steven Adams suffered a sprained PCL in his right knee in January, which led to his absence for the rest of the 2022-23 season, including the playoffs. The Grizzlies revealed in October that the center had chosen to undergo surgery.

Expand Tweet

Adams is expected to fully recover before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Adams' injury dealt a significant blow to the Memphis Grizzlies, especially considering that Ja Morant is suspended until December 19 and Brandon Clarke is also indefinitely sidelined due to Achilles injury rehabilitation.

What are the Memphis Grizzlies missing after Steven Adams' injury?

Steven Adams has averaged 10.6 rebounds, 7.5 points and 3.0 assists in 118 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in his career. In 42 games last season, before suffering the injury, he was averaging 8.6 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.1 bpg.

In the 2022-23 season, the Grizzlies achieved a record of 28-14 while scoring an average of 117.2 ppg with Adams on the court. In games where he was absent, they held a record of 23-17 and averaged 116.6 ppg.

With Steven Adams in the lineup, the team secured an average of 49.8 RPG. In games where he did not play, the average dropped to 43.3 rebounds.

Additionally, the team averaged 6.0 bpg with the big man playing. This figure slightly decreased to 5.5 bpg in his absence.

Before the season, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said he wanted Adams to be a better playmaker.

"We know he can be a playmaker in so many different ways. I want the ball to be in his hands and not just rely solely on screen-and-roll or just dribble handoffs,” Jenkins said.

“We’re going to explore some of the other spots on the floor that he can still be able to facilitate and not just be top of the key or at the elbows, but that will still be a big part of what we do because we’re used to it, we’ve got confidence in it, he’s got chemistry with his teammates so that’s definitely a part of it but hopefully we’re just even expanding that," he added.

The struggling Memphis Grizzlies started the season with a 1-6 record, the worst in the NBA.