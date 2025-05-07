Steven Adams pens heartwarming note expressing his gratitude to Houston Rockets amid free agency rumors

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams shared a message on Instagram expressing his gratitude to Rockets fans and teammates.

On Wednesday, Adams, an upcoming free agent, posted nine photos, most of which were taken during the Rockets' grueling first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

"Houston, thank you. The energy, passion and unwavering support you brought to the arena this year were nothing short of incredible. I hope we represented this city with the pride and resilience that define what it means to be a Houstonian.

"Going to battle with the brothers was an honor. We fought with grit, heart and determination, displaying the kind of resilience that goes beyond the court. Proud of the boys and everything we learned together," Stevens wrote.

The Rockets were eliminated in the first round via a 103-89 Game 7 loss on Sunday at Toyota Center. Houston came back from being down 3-1 to force Game 7.

According to Spotrac, the 31-year-old Adams is on the final season of his two-year, $25.2 million veteran contract extension he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. He earned $12.6 million this season. The Rockets acquired the 6-foot-11 big man in February 2024 in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three future second-round picks.

Adams didn't play in 2023-24 due to a PCL injury. This season, he played 58 games for Houston as a backup to first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun.

This is a developing story.

