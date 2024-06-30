"Steward's fault"- Joel Embiid takes blame off Max Verstappen for cornering Lando Norris in controversial Austrian GP ending

This year's Austrian Grand Prix had a surprising end as Max Verstappen collided with Lando Norris, causing the latter to retire from the race. The incident prompted a reaction from Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who shared his thoughts on X. Outside of basketball, Embiid has expressed his interest in Formula 1; he was even seen celebrating Verstappen's first championship in 2021.

In his recent social media post, he came to the defense of Verstappen amid the stewards' assessment. The Red Bull Racing driver and championship leader was handed a 10-second penalty as the stewards deemed the incident to be his fault.

"It's the steward's fault for that collision," Embiid said. "They took way too much time to give Norris the penalty."

Judging from his reaction, Embiid saw a different angle from what the stewards pointed out. Regardless of the various perspectives and takes on the incident, Verstappen finished fifth in the race while Mercedes' George Russell inherited the win. Rounding up the podium spots were McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.

Joel Embiid shared the foundation of his passion for Formula 1

Formula 1 is considered to be one of the most electric competitions in professional sports, and Embiid is proud to be part of its evergrowing fanbase.

During a regular season game between the Sixers and the Heat in April, Miami Grand Prix ambassador (and former Haas team principal) Guenther Steiner made an appearance. Evidently, Embiid took the opportunity to take a picture with him alongside the grand prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Embiid shared where his enthusiasm for the sport began and traced it back to his roots in Cameroon:

"I'm very passionate about F1," Embiid said. "Growing up in Cameroon, I lived for soccer and F1. I haven't been to Miami because it's during the playoffs but my friends say it's the best race in the U.S. It's great to meet Guenther and I want to find ways to get more involved in the sport."

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid shooting over New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein

The 2023 NBA MVP has yet to experience watching a race in Miami due to its schedule coinciding with the playoffs. However, he has made it known that he is open to the idea, along with any available opportunities that entail his involvement in the sport. Considering his stature in the NBA, his presence in F1 could further increase its current traction in the US.