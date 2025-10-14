"Stick to talking about sports you never played" - NBA champ rips Stephen A. Smith for folding to Serena Williams' husband but not LeBron James

NBA champion Stephen Jackson ripped Stephen A. Smith for not having the same energy he had for LeBron James after getting confronted by Alexis Ohanian. Serena Williams' husband put Smith in his place for talking about his wife last February after the Super Bowl. In a post on his Instagram stories, Jackson reacted to Smith folding in front of Ohanian during the billionaire's appearance on ESPN's &quot;First Take&quot; earlier this week. The one-time champ was not fond of Smith's reaction because he would have been so loud if he were talking about James. “Come on, Stephen A., bro,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;You get loud and all in your feelings about Bron, when talking to a Black billionaire, but when you talking to a white billionaire, you humble. And you come back on your show talking real respectful, mild-mannered. … And you talking to Black woman? Stay out of politics and stick to talking about sports you never played, alright?&quot;Stephen Jackson added that Stephen A. Smith should stop teasing about running for office in 2028. Jackson blatantly said they are not going to vote for him because he has too much energy for only LeBron James and Black women.&quot;We're not gonna vote for you,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;I heard you talking about running, don’t do that, bro. We’re not gonna vote for you. ... You do not have the same energy for other people, but you got a lot of energy for Bron and Black women and not everybody else. Stop it.&quot;Smith told Bill Maher last August that he's thinking about running for president in 2028. He's not fond of what the left is doing, so there's a chance for him to declare his intentions to lead the United States. What did Alexis Ohanian say to Stephen A. Smith?What did Alexis Ohanian say to Stephen A. Smith? (Photo: IMAGN)After Serena Williams danced at the Super Bowl during Kendrick Lamar's performance, many people, including Stephen A. Smith, were upset. They thought that Williams was taking a dig at Drake, though Kendrick's performance was mainly about Los Angeles. Keep in mind that Williams is from Compton, the same as Kendrick, but Smith went as far as saying that if he were Alexis Ohanian, he'd divorce the tennis legend. Fast forward to October 2025, and Ohanian appeared on &quot;First Take&quot; and silenced the brash analyst. &quot;Stephen A. Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me?&quot; Ohanian said. After pointing out to Smith that he's never been married to give him marriage advice, Ohanian dropped another hammer:&quot;I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So I generally try to stay in my lane.&quot;For those unaware, Ohanian is one of the founders of Reddit. He married Williams in 2017, and they have two daughters together.