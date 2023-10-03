"Still better haircut than Jimmy" - Steph Curry's rumored bald look for new NBA season has fans in shambles

A photo of Steph Curry sporting a bald look has once again made the rounds on social media as the NBA season approaches. The photo, which has already been proven fake, resurfaced on social media, sparking discussions and comparisons with other players who revealed new hairstyles during media day on Monday.

Even though Curry's supposed new appearance isn't real, some fans were genuinely surprised and unaware that it was not true, leading to some amusing reactions.

One X user made a comparison between the photo and Jimmy Butler's absurd emo-inspired look during media day.

On this year's media day, Butler made a memorable entrance by flaunting an emo-inspired hairstyle, along with eyebrow and nose piercings.

Another user drew a comparison between Curry and Master Roshi from the Dragon Ball anime, highlighting a resemblance between the two.

Naturally, some people also drew comparisons between Curry and other players who also shaved their heads during the offseason, such as Derrick White of the Boston Celtics.

Here are other hilarious reactions to the post.

Tracing origins of the fake Steph Curry bald photo

A reverse image search of the photo has uncovered that the source responsible for initially circulating the image is the parody page known as ButtCrack Sports. This page shared the photo on two separate occasions: first in August 2022 and again in July 2023.

It was also the second time the HoopMixOnly account on X made the post. It made the same post in February 2023, and it garnered a million views.

For reference, here is how Steph Curry appears according to the official X account of the Golden State Warriors.

NBA fans showcasing new looks can certainly be intriguing, but it's essential to be cautious, as there are individuals who spread fake photos. Being vigilant and verifying the authenticity of images is important in today's digital age.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are anticipated to go all out this season and compete for another championship with their strengthened roster featuring the genuinely baldheaded Chris Paul, whom they acquired via trade.