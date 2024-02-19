"Still has better rizz than Josh Giddey" - Grant Williams' faux NSFW snap going viral has NBA fans bamboozled

NBA forward Grant Williams had a lot of time on his hands as he was not present at All-Star Weekend in Indiana. Williams decided to make the most of his time and sent a photo of himself to someone via Snapchat. However, it wasn't an ordinary photo of him as it featured a naked image of himself.

Williams started the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs acquired him through a sign-and-trade, but he was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline. The 6-foot-6 forward only played 25 games for Dallas and averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Now, an NSFW image of himself hitting on someone online has gone viral. The image shows his goods and his caption game is unmatched as he was asking the woman he sent the image to what she was up to. There hasn't been any confirmation about who received the Snap, but word got out quickly about Williams' risky flirting skills.

Fans quickly piled on X after the image of himself got leaked. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Williams hasn't addressed the alleged leak. There's a chance that the image was AI-generated, but the photo looks like it was sent by the forward himself.

Is Grant Williams the vice president of the NBA player's association?

What's surprising about the caption in the initial post was about the position that Grant Williams holds. Not only is he an NBA player who gets a ton of attention for his profession, but the fan also claims that he's also the vice president of the player's association.

Looking at the hierarchy of leadership for the NBPA, it can be confirmed that Williams holds a certain position. Seven players hold the vice president role in the Board of Player Representatives. The Hornets forward is listed as the first vice president, making him the second-highest ranked among the players after CJ McCollum, who is president.

The reason why Grant Williams was traded

Many were surprised to see Williams get traded after playing only 25 games. Even as a player who doesn't produce many points, he still holds value to any team that he plays for. However, an insider revealed that the forward "rubbed some people the wrong way," which led to him getting traded.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Williams was a loudmouth and it caused him to be traded.

"I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way, the yap, yap, yapping, obviously, that’s kind of part of it with him," MacMahon said. "Which it’s charmingly obnoxious if he’s productive and it’s grating when he’s not. But he didn’t report in good shape and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender."

Expand Tweet

At least now he'll get a chance to play for his hometown of Charlotte.

