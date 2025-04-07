"Still hurt from 2022 finals" - Fans react to Ime Udoka trash-talking Steph Curry as tempers flare during Rockets vs Warriors game

Tempers flared during Sunday's showdown between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Entering halftime, Rockets coach Ime Udoka appeared to initiate trash talk with Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, igniting fiery NBA fan reactions.

Houston and Golden State entered the contest battling for playoff positioning in the crowded Western Conference standings, sitting second and fifth, respectively. The teams exchanged blows early on, with things getting chippy toward the end of the first half.

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green picked up a technical foul for elbowing Rockets star center Alperen Sengun in the chin with a minute to go.

Shortly after, Houston took a narrow 51-50 advantage heading into halftime. The close score came despite Curry starting slow, scoring his lone points on a long-distance 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Following Curry's shot, Udoka approached the two-time MVP as the Warriors headed to their locker room, with the two exchanging words.

Fans on X/Twitter were overwhelmingly on Curry's side. Many referenced Golden State's 4-2 victory over Udoka's then-Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, suggesting that the oft-temperamental coach had lingering resentment.

"He's still hurt from (the) 2022 finals, LOL," @LunaGirl30 said.

"Steph sent that dude back to his broken home with a finals L three years ago, and he's still hurt," @ElSleepyFloyd wrote.

"Buddy's mad Steph hung his nuts all over him in (the) 2022 finals," @insider_nd said.

"Has bro not learned the lesson? Never make Wardell angry," @Christina18606 wrote.

"We got him fired in Boston, LMAO," @BigBaller21284 said.

Ime Udoka reflects on altercation with Steph Curry after Rockets' road win over Warriors

Tensions continued in the second half of Sunday's contest, with Draymond Green receiving a Flagrant 1 foul early in the third quarter. The four-time NBA champion elbowed Alperen Sengun in the face on a drive, sending the big man to the floor in apparent pain.

Houston later seized control of the game, leading by as many as 16 points late en route to a 106-96 road victory. It held Steph Curry to just three points on 1-for-10 shooting (10.0%), with wing Amen Thompson playing lockdown defense.

Meanwhile, Rockets wing Dillon Brooks and shooting guard Jalen Green combined for 45 points as they led their team to its third straight victory.

Afterward, Ime Udoka reflected on his halftime exchange with Curry, downplaying the situation.

"He said something. I said something. Just some friendly banter," Udoka said.

Following its win, Houston (52-27) remains second in the West, while Golden State (46-32) dropped to sixth. The Warriors are tied with the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) with four outings remaining, in danger of falling into a play-in spot.

