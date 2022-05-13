"Still don't know how we let him go!" - Joel Embiid laments losing 6-time All Star as teammate to Miami Heat as Philadelphia bow out of playoffs yet again

With the Philadelphia 76ers' postseason dreams in the books, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid lamented losing former Philly teammate Jimmy Butler at the postgame press conference.

Coming off a 90-99 loss against the Heat in Game 6, the 76ers have officially been eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs. However, Embiid graciously presented himself at the post-game presser.

Speaking about Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, a former Sixers player, Embiid had this to say:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "Still don't know how we let him go"



Embiid on Jimmy Butler no longer being a 76er "Still don't know how we let him go"Embiid on Jimmy Butler no longer being a 76er https://t.co/kyGhZ4dLuI

"Like I said, I'm happy for him. I wouldn't want to sit here and say I didn't wish he was my teammate. Still don't know how we let him go. But, I wish I could have gone to battle with him still, but it is what it is. Just got to keep building and keep trying to reach that goal."

Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid shared the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers back in the 2018-19 season. Playing 55 games with the side, Butler emerged as a crucial part of "The Process" alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons.

However, his stint with the Sixers was short-lived. Having moved to the Miami Heat in the following season itself, several sources claimed that internal issues had been the primary cause of trading Butler.

But, a more recent reveal by the Sixers superstar offered a brand new perspective on the whole situation. Earlier in the season, Embiid suggested that Philadelphia traded Butler to keep Ben Simmons happy.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Video of Joel Embiid's candid comments about Ben Simmons today:



"Our teams have always been built around [Ben's] needs. ... The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here." Video of Joel Embiid's candid comments about Ben Simmons today:"Our teams have always been built around [Ben's] needs. ... The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here." https://t.co/Z8olfesz5Y

With Simmons being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season, Embiid has been quite liberal with regards to airing the organization's dirty laundry with the former superstar point guard in mind.

But Joel Embiid has been quite clear about his relationship with the Heat star. Given their similar mentality when approaching the game, Embiid continues to hold Butler in high regard.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Jimmy Butler on what he told Joel Embiid post-game:



"I love him. I'm proud of him. I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though. ... I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid." Jimmy Butler on what he told Joel Embiid post-game:"I love him. I'm proud of him. I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though. ... I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid." https://t.co/jeLQme8zjt

Unfortunately, fans didn't get to see more of the Butler-Embiid pairing. After a miraculous shot by Kawhi Leonard to send the Toronto Raptors into the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, the 76ers immediately saw changes to their roster. However, they haven't seen much success since.

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's careers since parting ways

Joel Embiid talks to Jimmy Butler during a game

After being traded to the Miami Heat in the 2019 offseason, Butler almost immediately turned the Heat into a contending team. In his first season itself, Butler became an All-Star and led the side to the 2020 NBA Finals, where he had multiple heroic performances.

Although they didn't enjoy the same success the following season, Butler and the Heat are on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals with a lot of momentum this season.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have had continued to struggle in the postseason. With a first-round elimination in the 2020 playoffs and consecutive second-round eliminations in the last two years, the 76ers have plateaud quite noticeably.

With a long list of problems to address as they return to square one, Philadelphia will have their work cut out for them this offseason.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA The Philadelphia 76ers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. https://t.co/hAy5vwRBYS

