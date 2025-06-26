"Still remember": Anthony Davis seeks revenge against new Mavericks teammate Cooper Flagg for viral highlight

It won't be the first time Anthony Davis and his new Dallas Mavericks teammate, Cooper Flagg, will share the floor this fall. The Mavericks' new frontcourt duo did that last summer when Flagg joined Team USA's preparations for the Olympics in the Select Team. The former Duke star gave the veterans a run for their money during scrimmages.
That included one of his viral highlights against Davis. Flagg, isolated with Davis at the top of the key, knocked down a silky smooth shot from beyond the arc over the 5x NBA All-Defensive player.
Anthony Davis still remembers this moment and is hoping to get his lick back when the two meet ahead of the new season. Here's what the Mavericks superstar said while welcoming Cooper Flagg to Dallas:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"From one No. 1 overall pick to another, congratulations, man. Big accomplishment. Welcome to Dallas, excited to have you. Enjoy tonight, you and the fam. I still remember that time you hit that 3 over me in Vegas last summer, so I gotta get you back for that."
Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg will form one of the best two-way frontcourts in the NBA. Davis is already accomplished as a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and All-Star, while Flagg has the potential of eventually translating his game to that level.
Their pairing will turn heads next season, and their first game together is likely the most anticipated watch as of now.
New Mavericks centerpiece Cooper Flagg makes heartfelt admission on Anthony Davis
Cooper Flagg has the opportunity to contend for a championship while playing a key role in his rookie season. The Dallas Mavericks are in the reckoning for a title opportunity with Anthony Davis and Flagg slots right in next to him and Kyrie Irving, who will miss a significant portion of the season before returning because of an ACL injury.
Flagg "felt blessed" to land up alongside greats like Davis and Irving and learn from them in his rookie year.
"I feel blessed for this opportunity. Not a lot of No. 1 picks get this opportunity, going to a team alongside guys like that -- AD, Kyrie, Klay -- high-level guys…I want to be a sponge," Flagg said (via NBA reporter Mike Curtis).
Flagg, who aims to become one of the best two-way players in the NBA, considers Davis an incredible role model.
"I think AD's an incredible role model, the way he plays the game on both sides of the ball & impacts winning. He'll be an incredible role model for me to learn & figure things out."
Anthony Davis has been at the top of his game over the past two seasons. He dealt with a couple of injury blows last year amid his surprising move to Dallas but has been dominant since returning. With a prolonged offseason after the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs, Davis will look to maximize the rest and have another healthy season.
Some would argue he has a better shot at winning a championship than any of his past seasons since 2019-20, so he will be one of the marquee players to watch out for.
Also read: Mavs’ Nico Harrison hopes for fans' forgiveness on Luka Doncic trade after Cooper Flagg fortune
Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.