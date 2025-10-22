"Still will cook LeBum in 1v1": Fans lose it after Michael Jordan’s honest admission about staying away from basketball

For the first time in several years, Michael Jordan is once again taking his talents to the NBA. This time around, Jordan is coming in as an on-air talent for NBC's broadcast team. He is set to have his own series called "MJ: Insights to Excellence."

According to reports, the show will feature Jordan's thoughts and insights on the games that will be broadcast by NBC. As of opening night, portions of MJ's show will be aired during halftime. It's unclear whether the show will be mainly broadcast post-game.

Michael Jordan recently made his first appearance on NBC as a talent when he was interviewed by Mike Tirico. Jordan opened up about how he's shied away from basketball for a while now.

"I haven't picked up a ball in years," Jordan shared. "I rented a house... (the owner) had a basketball court. He says, 'I want you to shoot one free throw.' ... When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it's the most nervous I've been in years."

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Jordan being nervous picking up a basketball. Here's what some fans said on X:

KD’s Burner 🐐 @KD_SZN7 @LegionHoops Still will cook LeBum in 1v1

JBond @jbondwagon @LegionHoops LaVar Ball might actually really stand a chance on 1v1 vs him then 😭😂

MidMajorMack @MidMajorMack @LegionHoops We know you’ve been very busy drinking and gambling and ruining the future of the Charlotte Hornets

👑 @7ixers @LegionHoops Why would a 60 year old man pick up a basketball when hes worth billions

👑 @Lebronin1 @LegionHoops Maybe Lavar Ball would beat him

Listo @Listogetsit @LegionHoops He got tired of it

Michael Jordan admits to missing playing competitive basketball

There's no denying that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time to many fans. His legendary 6-0 NBA Finals record, his flashy, gravity-defying dunks, and his overall excellence on the court are what earned him the moniker of the GOAT.

Having that in mind, there are those die-hard fans who wish they could still witness Jordan playing on the hardwood. Unfortunately, Father Time is in the way, and a 62-year-old man can't keep up with the talents of today. However, MJ himself admitted that he misses suiting up and playing on the court.

During his interview with Mike Tirico on NBC, Michael Jordan opened up about whether he missed playing basketball. Despite not playing the sport in years, he can't deny that basketball is a part of him and still wishes that he could play.

"I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that's who I am," Jordan said. "That type of competition... competitiveness... is what I live for. And I miss it."

The good news is that many MJ fans will be able to enjoy his presence once more, this time in the form of broadcast media. While it's still unclear how long his stint will be, Jordan will be an on-air talent for NBC throughout the 2025-26 season.

