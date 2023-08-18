“Stop babying a 38-year-old”: Steve Kerr receives Chris Paul advice following 6th man role rumors for the Point God

Many are wondering how Chris Paul will fit in Steve Kerr's lineup following the trade that sent him to the Golden State Warriors. Some have predicted Paul will be starting, which he has since entering the league, but one NBA analyst thinks coming off the bench would be better.

Paul has built a reputation as a smart, starting point guard for the teams he has played for. While it's been reported that he's "excited" for any role the team wants him to have, there's still a chance he could be a starter for the Warriors. It'll be difficult to put him in the starting lineup since the team already has Steph Curry.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon talked about how he thinks the lineup should be as the new season slowly approaches. He talked about it at the 6:40 mark of the video.

"Listen, get your bu*t on the bench and come in as a sixth man," MacMahon said. "And stop making a big deal about it like don't make this hard for Steve Kerr and his lineup that's got a freaking Championship together like stop making it up."

He added:

"Dude, sacrifice your ego a little bit which you've told hundreds of teammates over the years and say, 'You know what I'm transitioning, this lineup's won a championship together, I want to fit in as well as I can, I'm going to do the best I can and adapt to being one hell of a six-man.'

"Stop babying a 38-year-old."

It's still unclear whether Paul will be a starter or not. There's a huge chance that he could come off the bench and be the leader for the younger players. With the 12-time All-Star coming off the bench, their opponents would have a difficult time stopping their second unit.

Steph Curry talked about the "beautiful" thing about playing with Chris Paul

The interesting part about seeing Steph Curry and Chris Paul play on the same team would be their long rivalry in the NBA. It has culminated in the two veteran All-Stars being teammates in the latter half of their careers. Curry talked about the beauty of being able to play with his rival.

"It's a beautiful thing about basketball, you can't write these narratives," Curry said. "To go full circle, we've had a lot of battles over the years. He's in Year 18, I'm going into Year 15, it's amazing we have an opportunity to play together, and hopefully win at the highest level. He's super competitive, and so am I.

Fans are quite excited to see the two legendary point guards play in the same team.

