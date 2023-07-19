"I’m excited about going into this team"- Chris Paul cannot wait to get started with Steph Curry and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have made a significant addition to their already stacked squad with the veteran point guard, Chris Paul. Paul is thrilled about teaming up with Stephen Curry and is eager to see how their tandem will perform.

At 38 years old and nearing the end of his 18-year NBA career, Paul is determined to take another shot at winning his first NBA championship. He came close with the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a hard-fought series, 2-4.

For years, Steph Curry and Chris Paul are battling each other as opposing point guards. They are now on the same team entering the 2023-24 NBA season.

Winning a championship is certainly the only thing that is missing from his illustrious NBA career and it is still his main priority coming into the Golden State Warriors roster.

Known as a culture setter, Chris Paul is glad to be coming to a team that already has an established winning tradition.

“Obviously, it’s that elusive championship,” Paul said to USA Today. “So going to a team with guys who have that pedigree. They’ve shown the ability to do it over and over again, with a coaching staff, with a primetime organization. As long as I’ve been playing, I still love learning, so I’m excited about going into this team, this organization, and seeing how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help our team win.”

The Golden State Warriors have entered the NBA finals six of the last nine years and have won four championships with the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Draymond Green sees Chris Paul improving the Warriors' offense

There have been doubts about how Chris Paul will fit with Steph Curry and how both point guards will have a dynamic of working with each other. Draymond Green appeared in Paul George's podcast and the Warriors' heart and soul forecasts how the 12-time NBA All-Star can help.

"Number 1, I thought last year…and Steph said this in his press conference, we ran out of variety," said Green. And what I mean about variety is that in a team, you need to have variety - Our team last year didn't have a variety of ways to score, and I think CP adds another thing to the menu to address the topic of a variety of ways to score."

Draymond Green is already excited about what Chris Paul can bring to the Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul has been known for his exceptional passing skills, ranking third in the all-time assists list behind John Stockton and Jason Kidd with 11,501 assists. He is also a defensive force, ranking third all-time in steals with 2,544, trailing only Stockton and Kidd.

