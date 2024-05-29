"Stop bringing Jerry Jones energy" - Mavs fans comically blame Micah Parsons and Cowboys teammates attending Game 4 for blowing closeout

Dallas Mavericks fans are blaming Micah Parsons and his Cowboys teammates for their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa and Trevon Diggs were courtside as the Mavericks fell short 105-100 on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys trio represented Jerry Jones' franchise in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. They were hoping for the Mavericks to close out the series and earn their third NBA Finals berth.

However, the Timberwolves had other plans, led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards made several clutch baskets, while Towns caught fire from beyond the arc after struggling with his shooting in the first three games.

A handful of Dallas Mavericks fans are blaming the Cowboys players Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa and Trevon Diggs, who were in attendance for the Game 4 loss. It's despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving shooting cold from the field the entire game.

"Stop bringing Jerry Jones energy into this building," one fan wrote.

"Mavs would've won if all of those loser Cowboys players weren't sitting courtside. Especially Parsons," a fan claimed.

"Mavs fans were in the finals already! I'll blame this sh*t on the stupid a** Cowboys players that showed up," another fan commented.

Other fans can't help but notice that when Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs were present in Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks won. Mahomes and Kelce have three Super Bowl championships together, while the Cowboys have not been to the Super Bowl since 1996.

"Chiefs were courtside last game, we won. Cowboys were courtside this game, we lost. No coincidence there," one fan wrote.

"Chiefs players show up for game 3: Mavs win. Cowboys players show up for game 4: Mavs lose," another fan commented.

"I need Cowboys players to NOT come to Mavs games y'all bad luck, only the Kansas City Chiefs are allowed!! a fan remarked.

Micah Parsons wearing Anthony Edwards shoes while supporting the Mavs

Micah Parsons was representing the Dallas Mavericks when he arrived at the American Airlines Center for Game 4. Parsons was wearing a Mavs beanie and a Luka Doncic jersey. He was also rocking Anthony Edwards shoes, as he's a fellow Adidas athlete.

Edwards met with Parsons after the game and made a promise to the Cowboys linebacker. He vowed to return for Game 6 in Dallas, implying that they will beat the Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday.

"Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1's and I told him, he wear a size 14, I'll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That's what I told him," Edwards said.

