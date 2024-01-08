LA Lakers star LeBron James threw down a monstrous poster dunk on Paul George in a 106-103 win against the LA Clippers on Sunday. LeBron James’ thunderous fast break dunk drew plenty of reaction on the court and online. Many were in awe of the 39-year-old's explosiveness. Former Laker Lamar Odom was among the awe-inspired.

Odom took to Twitter to praise James and his athleticism. He tweeted:

“I don’t call him God James for no reason,” Odom wrote.

The praise seemed fitting for the impressive display of athleticism. It was a bit strange though as LeBron James has many nicknames, however, God James is not a common one.

Odom is used to being the subject of criticism. The forward had a turbulent NBA career as he struggled with addiction issues. He was once arrested for a DUI and was caught abusing drugs during his NBA career.

He also became a tabloid draw after dating Khloe Kardashian. The two were married in 2009 after a month of dating. He was heavily featured on the famed reality show "Keeping up with The Kardashians." The two separted in 2013 and their divorce was finalized in 2015.

NBA fans took the opportunity to roast Odom for his tweet about LeBron James. Khloe Kardashian’s ex got some heat for his overt praise of James.

One fan called Odom a clown. Another accused him of overpraising in a vulgar way.

They were not the only NBA fans to come at Odom. Khole Kardashian’s ex faced plenty other ridicule, check out the fan reactions below.

LeBron James and Lakers stop losing streak

LeBron James threw down a massive slam to highlight a crucial 106-103 win against the LA Clippers. The Lakers ended a four-game losing streak and can now try to build on the big win. They had lost nine of their previous 11 games before the win over their crosstown rivals.

James led the way in the box score as well. He scored a team-high 25 points. James also added seven assists and eight rebounds. He was 11-of-19 from the field.

Anthony Davis contributed 22 points in the win. D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince each hit three triples. One of Prince’s 3-pointers came with 1:17 left to play to break a tie and eventually clinch the win for the Lakers. It was Russell’s first game back from a three-game absence due to a bruised tailbone.

The Lakers never trailed in the fourth quarter. They held tight after blowing a 10-point lead. Norman Powell almost extended the game with a 3-point attempt at the end of the game that rattled in and out.

The Lakers played with an urgency unseen in recent games. James and crew needed to stop the skid in a crowded Western Conference with few easy outs. It was an impressive win as the Clips have won 14 of their previous 17 games.

They also improved on the defensive end in the crosstown rivalry game. The Lakers held Clippers stars Paul George to 22 points, Kawhi Leonard to 15 points and James Harden to 15.

The Lakers took the first two meetings between the two. The two LA teams have two more games left this season.