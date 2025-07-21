“Stop fkn playing with me”: LeBron James makes his feelings known after surprise cameo in Tyler, The Creator’s new music video

LeBron James spoke his mind on being featured on Tyler, The Creator's new music video. On Monday, the musician, rapper and songwriter released the music video for his song &quot;Stop Playing With Me&quot; on YouTube.The rapper shared the full 2:28-minute video on his X account with the song's name in the post's caption. LeBron reshared it on his X account and accompanied his thoughts in the caption.&quot;STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!! 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤&quot; James wrote.The Lakers' superstar makes a cameo appearance in the video at the 0:45 mark. He is in casual clothes, sporting a blue denim jacket with white patches over a white T-shirt and black trousers. He topped off his look with sunglasses and a blue denim hat to match his jacket. James' appearance in the music video is related to the rapper mentioning him in the second verse of his song.&quot;Caught the plane with Mav, Bron there too,&quot; the verse reads.The verse coincides with the Lakers star's cameo in the video. However, this is not the first time LeBron has appeared in a music video. The four-time NBA champion has also made a cameo in Drake's song &quot;Forever,&quot; released in 2009.LeBron James shouts out Tyler, The Creator's new albumOn Monday, Tyler, the Creator announced his 10th studio album, &quot;Don't Tap the Glass.&quot; He first broke the news during his performance at the Barclays Center and later on social media through an Instagram post.The rapper shared the album's cover art on his Instagram account and revealed the project's release date in the caption. The album released on Monday at 6 am EST and is available to purchase and stream on all major music platforms. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James hyped up the rapper's latest work as he shared Tyler, the Creator's announcement post on his Instagram story. He accompanied the song &quot;So Far Ahead&quot; by Clipse with his upload. James shouts out Tyler, The Creator's new album on his IG story. (Credits: @kingjames/Instagram)James has been keeping a low profile this season. He surprised the fans when he opted in on his contract earlier this season instead of getting an extension. There have been speculations about the Lakers' superstar heading to a different team before the new season began. However, as of now, no solid news or confirmation has supported these speculations.