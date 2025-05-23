"Stop flopping": Naz Reid confronts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's $82,500,000 teammate face to face in heated courtside moment

Coming off a loss in Game 1, Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves took the floor in OKC looking to even things up. Tempers ended up flaring during the matchup, with the veteran forward calling out a member of the Thunder.

Throughout OKC's title run, foul calls have been a big topic of conversation. Mainly regarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one of the best in the league when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. However, in Game 2, Reid's frustration was aimed at somebody else.

In the midst of the action, Naz Reid can be seen yelling at Lu Dort. He called out the $82,500,000 guard for flopping, calling it a bad form of basketball.

"Stop flopping," Reid said. "That's bad hoop bro."

Frustrations continue to mount for the Timberwolves as they find themselves in a steep hole as the Western Conference finals rage on. Things were neck-and-neck going into halftime of Game 2, but the second half was a much different story.

Coming out of halftime, the Thunder went on a massive run to create some distance between them and Minnesota. They'd coast the rest of the way to walk out with a 118-103 victory to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Naz Reid bounces back in Game 2 after offensive struggles in Game 1 vs. Thunder

As a key member of the Timberwolves' rotation, Naz Reid is someone Minnesota needs to get going if they want to have a shot at winning in the playoffs. He struggled greatly in Game 1 but managed to bounce back in some capacity in Game 2.

In the first matchup against the Thunder, Reid has arguably one of his worst showings in the playoffs. He mustered just four points on 1-for-11 shooting from the field. Reid's impact was far more noticeable in Game 2, nearly notching a double-double off the bench. In 26 minutes, he recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

With his versatile skill set, Naz Reid is someone capable of providing a boost off the bench for the Timberwolves. They're going to need a jolt from the second unit in this series, as the Thunder are one of the deeper teams in the league. This won't be easy though, as OKC has the size in the frontcourt to combat a player like Reid. Chet Holmgren is equally as versatile at the power forward position, making this a tough matchup for the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Now that the series is heading back to Minnesota, Reid will have the chance to be back on his home floor. This should provide some comfort as he attempts to keep his momentum rolling from his showing in Game 2.

