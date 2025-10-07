  • home icon
“Stop lying and endangering my family”: Giannis Antetokounmpo furiously calls out media practices that threaten family safety

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:17 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo furiously calls out media practices that threaten family safety - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in training camp after isolating from COVID-19 infection. The Greek star furiously called out media practices on Instagram on Monday that threatened his family's safety.

The two-time MVP, in a heartfelt post, urged people to stop spreading misinformation and putting his family at risk. He emphasized that his public life and decisions are his own, and his children should be left out of their criticism.

“Stop lying and endangering my family,” Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote. “Publicity is a result of my choices, not my children’s. Every child has the right to grow up without the pressure of publicity. … As a parent, it is my responsibility to protect their privacy so that they grow up with confidence, dignity and a sense of security.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo&rsquo;s message to the media (Photo: Instagram @giannis_an34)
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s message to the media (Photo: Instagram @giannis_an34)

Giannis and his wife have been protective of their young family. His wife once requested restraint in the use of their children in memes and social posts.

Ahead of the new season, he tested positive for COVID-19 while in Greece. As a result, he missed the Bucks’ media day and remained in Greece while awaiting a negative test before returning to the U.S. The team arranged for him to participate virtually in media day.

As training camp began, his return was delayed because of the illness. Once he was cleared, he returned to practice in Miami, though on a limited basis (non-contact work) as he continued to recover physically.

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on COVID-19 delayed return

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks’ practice on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19. He returned to Miami on Friday, where he spoke about dealing with the sickness.

“I think it took a toll on my body. I’m not feeling 100% yet physically,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just taking it day by day, getting back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0, run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow I’ll be a little better. I’ve got like 18 days until the first game so I think I’ll be fine.”
He has been the subject of intense trade rumors. While the Bucks have publicly stated their intentions to keep him, multiple sources have suggested that he has been open-minded this offseason about exploring whether his long-term fit remains in Milwaukee. However, the Bucks’ re-signing of his brother, Thanasis, to a one-year deal is viewed by some as a signal of intent.

