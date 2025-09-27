  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Stop ruining our league" - Fans slam Adam Silver's potential plan to integrate European clubs into NBA’s regular season and playoffs

"Stop ruining our league" - Fans slam Adam Silver's potential plan to integrate European clubs into NBA’s regular season and playoffs

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 27, 2025 00:09 GMT
NBA: Paris Games 2025-San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Fans slam Adam Silver's potential plan to integrate European clubs into NBA’s regular season and playoffs. (Image Source: Imagn)

On Friday, Adam Silver dropped a hint about his plans to increase the NBA's impact around the world. In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, the NBA commissioner revealed his vision to integrate European teams into the league.

Ad
"You possibly could see teams coming into our playoffs, top seeds from other leagues... When I think of the flight from New York to LA for example, there’s no reason if we had four teams in Europe, you couldn’t travel, play the Knicks or Nets, travel to London, play three, four times in Europe, come back home. So I think it’s very doable in our league," Silver said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, Silver's statement was not received well in the community. Fans online disagreed with his view of the league's future on social media.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Absolutely no one wants this, stop ruining our league," one fan said.
Ad
"Bro stop worrying about f**king Europe and bring the SuperSonics back, ffs!" another fan said.
"This guy is legit trying to break the league. The only change fans want is 1 plays 16, 2 Vs 15. None of this other crap. Please!" another fan said.

One fan praised Adam Silver for his work in the past before criticizing him for his statement.

Ad
"Dude was an amazing commissioner for a couple years, but now he doing the 'Jordan on the Wizards,'" another fan said.
Ad
"At this point they are just coming up with anything to keep the NBA relevant 😅" another fan said.
"Someone fire Silver before his dumb ideas burn down the league How about just fix officiating and flopping 🤷‍♂️" another fan said.

Adam Silver reveals the reason for delays in the NBA Europe project

Adam Silver's statements about including European teams in the NBA were based on the teams competing in the European extension of the American league. The NBA has been planning to expand in Europe and bring a 16-team competition to Europe in collaboration with FIBA.

Ad

However, the project has not been realized yet. In his talk with the SBJ, Silver revealed the reason holding back the project's advancements.

"If you’re in the industry, everything seems fine if you’re in the seats and watching the competition on the floor, but it doesn’t have the suites, the restaurants, the back of house room to do larger even," He said.
Ad
"London has the O2, which has been a great advancement in Europe, but that arena is now already old and they’re looking at a new development. So we think there’s the opportunity to go in the major European capitals, again with a joint proposition, both arena development, a multi-use facility and all the opportunities around it."

NBA Europe is expected to bring in some of the biggest European basketball teams under one roof and create a competition with the most elite talents on the continent.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications