"Stop ruining our league" - Fans slam Adam Silver's potential plan to integrate European clubs into NBA’s regular season and playoffs

On Friday, Adam Silver dropped a hint about his plans to increase the NBA's impact around the world. In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, the NBA commissioner revealed his vision to integrate European teams into the league. &quot;You possibly could see teams coming into our playoffs, top seeds from other leagues... When I think of the flight from New York to LA for example, there’s no reason if we had four teams in Europe, you couldn’t travel, play the Knicks or Nets, travel to London, play three, four times in Europe, come back home. So I think it’s very doable in our league,&quot; Silver said.However, Silver's statement was not received well in the community. Fans online disagreed with his view of the league's future on social media.&quot;Absolutely no one wants this, stop ruining our league,&quot; one fan said.The Sixth Man Show @SixthManShowLINKAbsolutely no one wants this, stop ruining our league.&quot;Bro stop worrying about f**king Europe and bring the SuperSonics back, ffs!&quot; another fan said.&quot;This guy is legit trying to break the league. The only change fans want is 1 plays 16, 2 Vs 15. None of this other crap. Please!&quot; another fan said.One fan praised Adam Silver for his work in the past before criticizing him for his statement.&quot;Dude was an amazing commissioner for a couple years, but now he doing the 'Jordan on the Wizards,'&quot; another fan said.$0.02timmy @0x002timmyLINKDude was an amazing commissioner for a couple years, but now he doing the &quot;Jordan on the Wizards&quot;&quot;At this point they are just coming up with anything to keep the NBA relevant 😅&quot; another fan said.&quot;Someone fire Silver before his dumb ideas burn down the league How about just fix officiating and flopping 🤷‍♂️&quot; another fan said.Adam Silver reveals the reason for delays in the NBA Europe projectAdam Silver's statements about including European teams in the NBA were based on the teams competing in the European extension of the American league. The NBA has been planning to expand in Europe and bring a 16-team competition to Europe in collaboration with FIBA.However, the project has not been realized yet. In his talk with the SBJ, Silver revealed the reason holding back the project's advancements.&quot;If you’re in the industry, everything seems fine if you’re in the seats and watching the competition on the floor, but it doesn’t have the suites, the restaurants, the back of house room to do larger even,&quot; He said.&quot;London has the O2, which has been a great advancement in Europe, but that arena is now already old and they’re looking at a new development. So we think there’s the opportunity to go in the major European capitals, again with a joint proposition, both arena development, a multi-use facility and all the opportunities around it.&quot;NBA Europe is expected to bring in some of the biggest European basketball teams under one roof and create a competition with the most elite talents on the continent.