“Stop tweeting and fire somebody”: Commanders fans demand Magic Johnson to flex $242 million stake after shambolic loss

Magic Johnson’s Washington Commanders got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, 45-10, in their Thanksgiving game on Thursday. And the team’s fans did not take it sitting down, urging the NBA legend on social media to do something about it.

Johnson is part-owner of the Commanders after putting in a $242 million investment in the National Football Conference East-playing team.

He has been very active in the various activities of the squad, including taking to social media to report on its performances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The five-time NBA champion took X (formerly Twitter) to report on the Commanders’ blowout loss, and fans did not waste time making their thoughts known, including urging Magic Johnson to lead a house cleaning.

Here are some of they had to say:

@HimmyCarter_ wrote: bro stop tweeting and fire somebody!

Expand Tweet

@benesherick wrote: fire Ron and JDR tomorrow please

Expand Tweet

@DCzWall wrote: It’s time to take out the trash

Expand Tweet

@CarlosT_FL wrote: Magic, please fore Rivera. Give an interim coach a chance to get a game plan in place before the next game. Ron Rivera only has 3 winning seasons in 13 seasons as a head coach. That is terrible.

Expand Tweet

@KevieShea wrote: The Commander coaching staff continues to set up the offense for failure rather than success and traded away their defensive base. This ongoing loosing for the draft strategy looks intentional and will result in a zero fan base. Fire all the coaches.

Expand Tweet

@SRJHeckman wrote: Our @Commanders have absolutely no heart and are an embarrassment to the Washington fan base. This has gone in to long and it's getting worse. Something needs to change or a 4-13 season is assured. #HTTR bc #HTTC is embarrassing

Expand Tweet

@nextmediaxyz wrote: Time to send Rivera into retirement

Expand Tweet

@HTTRQGC wrote: Better coach. Plain and Simple. *Fixed it for ya Boss

Expand Tweet

@BAs_FreshPrince wrote: Need to fire Ron and Del Rio before the fan base turns on new ownership

Expand Tweet

@HTTCBulls wrote: This team is a complete joke! No toughness in the trenches. Starts with coaching! Season over! Fire them!

Expand Tweet

With the loss, the Commanders dropped to 4-8 for the season. It was also their third consecutive defeat.

Magic Johnson says owning the Knicks is something he could consider

Magic Johnson is a stakeholder in a number of sports teams in North America right now but interestingly, none of them are in the NBA, where he established his standing as a legend.

He said it is more of a choice not to be involved at the moment with an NBA team. But the five-time NBA champion shared that he could reconsider his position on it if it involved the New York Knicks.

Magic Johnson told the Associated Press in an interview that the Knicks’ deep basketball history as well as the team’s passionate and knowledgeable fan base make the prospect of ownership interesting.

He said:

"I think it would be intriguing. The only team I would actually probably think about is the New York Knicks."

Magic Johnson used to be a part-owner of the Lakers, the team he led to great heights in the 1980s, but decided to sell his stake in 2010.