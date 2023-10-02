"Your coach is a chicken s**t" - Fans aren't buying Magic Johnson trying to sugarcoat Commanders' OT loss against Eagles

Magic Johnson expanded his business portfolio by becoming a part-owner of the NFL team, the Washington Commanders, in July 2023. With the new football season just in its third week, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-34.

Despite the loss, the five-time NBA champion was still happy with the team's effort in keeping the score close.

"Even though we lost the game, I’m proud and happy with the @Commanders team effort on both sides of the ball, the way Sam Howell played, and the way we bounced back from the Bills loss!" said Johnson in a post on X.

While it was a good effort, fans have been trolling Johnson for sugarcoating the loss, saying that this is not like the NBA where moral victories are accepted.

Fans also called out Johnson with ad hominem and expressed disgust with the current Commanders coach, Ron Rivera, who has been regressing the team since 2020.

Magic Johnson broke barriers as the Washington Commanders' first African-American owner

Beyond his basketball career, Magic Johnson has been using his hard-earned money by investing in a business. Like how celebrated his years in basketball were, the former league MVP has been successful in the business world and puts his ownership of an NFL team as part of his expanding portfolio.

Aside from owning a minority stake with the Washington Commanders, Magic Johnson is also the team's first African-American owner, which he takes pride in.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me as a proud Black man. I don’t know why God blessed me with these great opportunities. But I want to excel, not just for me and my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see ourselves in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job," said Johson to NBC News.

In four games in the 2023-24 NFL season, the Washinton Commanders were able to split their wins and losses to 2-2. They have picked up an opening week victory over the Arizona Cardinals and followed it up with a win against the Denver Broncos.