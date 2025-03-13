"Story behind it is he stole it": Fans react as Steph Curry references $80,000,000 ex-teammate in describing legendary ‘night night’ celebration

Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration has become one of the most iconic in the NBA. The two-time MVP usually flaunts it following a big play that inevitably leads to a Golden State Warriors win. He also busted out the move when he led Team USA to a gold medal win against France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During an appearance on the Steiny & Guru show on Wednesday, the NBA superstar opened up about the origin of the highly copied celebration. Curry claimed it began in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets in the 2022 playoffs. The superstar point guard made the celebration after telling Andre Iguodala he would put the Nuggets to sleep.

Fans promptly reacted to the story from Curry.

"The story behind it is he stole it," one fan wrote.

“Nothing original about this move, Cm punk got this signature move first," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

“Iggys always responsible!!” a fan wrote.

“Top 5 all time,” another claimed.

“It’s still the go to sleep to me dammit,” a fan opined.

The Denver Nuggets grabbed a 111-109 lead following a Nikola Jokic layup with 3:20 to go in Game 3. Golden State responded with an 8-0 blast to close out the game. Steph Curry’s layup pushed the Dubs’ lead to 116-111. The point guard added two assists in the game-turning run.

Andre Iguodala, valued at $80 million by Celebrity Net Worth, celebrated on the sidelines when Curry iced the game with a free throw. The Golden State Warriors won 118-113 to take a 3-0 series lead. They lost Game 4 but closed the series with another victory in Game 5.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala won their last championship together in 2022

The Golden State Warriors returned to the playoffs after missing the previous two postseasons. Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson led a team that finished with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Denver Nuggets in the first round, they sent the feisty Memphis Grizzlies home after a controversial series. Golden State downed the Dallas Mavericks, who beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, in the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors were down 2-1 in the series against the Boston Celtics before stringing together three straight wins. Steph Curry won the NBA Finals MVP to silence his critics. Andre Iguodala, the 2025 finals MVP, had a limited role that year. He was a crucial locker room presence who helped the coaching staff. 2022 was the last time Curry and Iguodala lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy together.

