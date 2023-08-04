Story of how Michael Jordan's used credit card once sold for over $3,000 dollars

Some Michael Jordan fans do some weird but interesting stuff to get their hands on one or a few of MJ memorabilia. Game-worn shoes are usually at the top of the list of collectors, but a few items might also cause a few raised eyebrows.

In 2012, a fan bought Jordan’s expired American Express credit card for $3,146 at a GoldinAuction event. The card expired in 2005 and is somewhat dubiously a green one, which is what most Americans can own. One of the richest men in the world owning that kind of plastic was both intriguing and bizarre.

The fan who bought the card may have one of his own, but the difference was it was Jordan’s name that was on the auctioned item.

It hasn’t been ascertained if the buyer eventually re-sold the item for a higher price or if the owner kept it as part of a collection. One thing is sure, though, Michael Jordan fans will sometimes do the unexpected to show their adoration of the basketball legend.

Some of Michael Jordan’s stuff over the years have sold for millions

The $3,146 spent by a fan to acquire Michael Jordan’s expired AMEX card is nothing compared to what a few have spent. As arguably the greatest to play basketball, it hasn’t been surprising that some Jordan-related items have breached millions of dollars.

In September last year, Jordan’s jersey worn in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz called “The Last Dance” fetched a staggering $10.1 million. It was sold at Sotheby's, the famous auction house. The item is considered the most expensive basketball jersey, game-worn sports and Jordan memorabilia.

Front Office Sports @FOS



'The Last Dance' jersey carried an estimate of $3M-5M.



Its final sale price?



$10.1 million — a record for any basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, or MJ item. Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey was auctioned off at Sothebys today.'The Last Dance' jersey carried an estimate of $3M-5M.Its final sale price?$10.1 million — a record for any basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, or MJ item. pic.twitter.com/LWzPyW08PV

In April this year, another item from the said championship series between the Chicago Bulls and the Jazz was sold. Jordan’s game-worn and signed shoes, which were still called “The Last Dance,” was given to a fan who shelled out a cool $2.2 million.

The third-most expensive Michael Jordan memorabilia was sold in May 2021. This time, it wasn’t from any of his NBA games, but from one way back in college. Jordan’s North Carolina jersey he wore as a sophomore in 1983 hit $1.38 million.

The jersey was coveted as it was reportedly the only one that matched Jordan’s photos during his Sporting News’ NCAA Player of the Year campaign. Before his UNC uniform was sold, it was one of his jerseys from the 1986-87 campaign with the Bulls that had the record. It fetched $480,000.

